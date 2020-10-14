Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 1-Panicked Europe battens down against COVID second wave

Bars and pubs were among the first to shut or face earlier closing in the new lockdowns, but now the surging infection rates are also testing governments' resolve to keep schools open and non-COVID medical care going. The Czech Republic, which has Europe's worst rate per capita, has shifted schools to distance learning and hospitals started cutting non-urgent medical procedures to free up beds.

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2020 16:28 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 16:02 IST
WRAPUP 1-Panicked Europe battens down against COVID second wave
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

European countries have begun to close schools and cancel surgeries, going well beyond curbs on social life, as overwhelmed authorities face their nightmare scenario of a COVID-19 resurgence right before the onset of winter. Most European nations eased lockdowns over the summer to start reviving economies already heading for unprecedented downturns and job losses from the pandemic's first wave.

But the return of normal activity - from packed restaurants to new university terms - fuelled a sharply-rising spike in cases all over the continent. Bars and pubs were among the first to shut or face earlier closing in the new lockdowns, but now the surging infection rates are also testing governments' resolve to keep schools open and non-COVID medical care going.

The Czech Republic, which has Europe's worst rate per capita, has shifted schools to distance learning and hospitals started cutting non-urgent medical procedures to free up beds. Bars, restaurants, and clubs have shut. "Sometimes we are at the edge of crying, that happens quite often now," said Lenka Krejcova, a head nurse at Slany hospital northwest of Prague, as builders sped through the hospital's corridors to turn a general ward into a COVID-19 department.

Moscow authorities said on Wednesday they would introduce online learning for many students starting on Monday, while Northern Ireland announced a two-week school closure. Major European economies of Germany, Britain, and France have so far resisted pressure to close schools, a move that during the spring lockdowns created hardship across the workforce, with parents struggling to juggle child care and work from home.

'IT'S A MESS' In Germany, politicians are debating whether to extend the Christmas-New Year break to reduce contagion among children spreading to the wider community, though critics say there is no evidence that schools have been infection hot spots.

The Netherlands returned to "partial lockdown" on Wednesday, closing bars and restaurants, but kept schools open. European daily infections have been running at an average of almost 100,000 a day, forcing governments to introduce a range of tightening restrictions, each attempting to calibrate them in order to protect health without destroying livelihoods.

"It's a mess, it's a mess, my son, what can I tell you? We really don't know how we are going to end up," said an Italian pensioner in Rome. French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to unveil further restrictions on Wednesday, with media reporting that city curfews are under consideration.

France's five largest cities - Paris, Marseille, Lyon, Toulouse, and Lille - are already on maximum alert, with bars and gyms closed and restaurants under strict controls. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces opposition calls to impose another national lockdown in England but has so far resisted. Hospital admissions, however, are climbing and field hospitals in the spring are once more being readied.

In Spain, authorities in its richest region of Catalonia are set to announce either closure of bars and restaurants for two weeks or a drastic reduction in opening hours. In Belgium, with Europe's second-worst infection rate per capita, hospitals now have to reserve a quarter of their beds for COVID-19 patients.

"We can't see the end of the tunnel today," Renaud Mazy, the managing director of the University Clinics of Saint-Luc in Brussels, told Belgian radio La Premiere.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

50 teams of CPCB to keep a check on polluting activities in Delhi-NCR: Govt

In order to step up efforts for ensuring better air quality in the upcoming winter season, strict vigil will be maintained against polluting activities in Delhi and neighbouring towns, the Ministry of Environment said on Wednesday. Fifty te...

FOREX-Dollar holds on to gains; euro touches nine-day low

The dollar index held its recent gains on Wednesday and the euro touched a nine-day low, as global equity markets remained cautious in light of diminishing hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine or U.S. fiscal stimulus. The rally in global equities s...

NIA arrests 2 main conspirators in Jaipur gold smuggling case

The NIA has arrested two people, who used to work in Riyadh, for their alleged involvement in smuggling over 18 kg gold from Saudi Arabia, an official said on Wednesday. Chuna Ram and Aizaz Khan, both residents of Rajasthans Nagaur district...

Punjab to bring legislation against Centre's farm laws; special assembly session on Oct 19

The Punjab government has decided to convene a special session of the state assembly on October 19 to bring in a legislation to counter the Centres farm laws. A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020