Para-archer Ankit hospitalised after testing positive for COVID: SAI

"As per the Standard Operating Procedure set up for the camp, samples of all campers were taken on October 12th for re-testing where Ankit's report was found to be positive," SAI said.

PTI | Sonepat | Updated: 14-10-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 17:15 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Para-archer Ankit was on Wednesday hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19 during a national camp at the Sports Authority of India's Northern Regional Centre here

The national camp for the para-archers began with eight athletes on October 5. "To ensure proper treatment and close monitoring of his vitals, he was shifted to the Bhagwan Dass Hospital in Sonepat on Wednesday," SAI said in a statement

All campers had reported to the after centre submitting negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test reports. "As per the Standard Operating Procedure set up for the camp, samples of all campers were taken on October 12th for re-testing where Ankit's report was found to be positive," SAI said. "He was immediately shifted to the isolation ward created above the medical centre at the SAI NRC Sonepat, before being moved to the hospital." As part of the 'Khelo India Phir Se' initiative, SAI resumed sporting activities of Tokyo Olympics bound para-athletes and athletes in its National Centre of Excellence (NCOEs) across the country, in a phased manner from October 5.

