Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran reports 279 coronavirus deaths, highest daily toll since Feb

Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV that 4,830 new cases, also a record high, were identified in the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of cases to 513,219. Iran's Health Minister Saeed Namaki told state TV that three days of travel restriction would be imposed from Thursday in five cities, including in Tehran, where the spread of the disease were at its highest level.

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 17:19 IST
Iran reports 279 coronavirus deaths, highest daily toll since Feb
Representative picture. Image Credit: Unsplash

Iran's health ministry on Wednesday reported 279 deaths from the coronavirus in the previous 24 hours, the highest daily tally recorded since February, bringing total fatalities to 29,349 in the hardest-hit Middle Eastern country. Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV that 4,830 new cases, also a record high, were identified in the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of cases to 513,219.

Iran's Health Minister Saeed Namaki told state TV that three days of travel restriction would be imposed from Thursday in five cities, including in Tehran, where the spread of the disease were at its highest level. Namaki warned of "very difficult months" ahead in the country, which publicly announced its first two cases of – and deaths from - the novel coronavirus on Feb. 19.

To fight rising infections, the government on Saturday made face mask-wearing in public places in Tehran mandatory, warning that violators will be fined. Authorities plan to impose the same restrictions in other large cities.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Gujarat: Tanishq store made to put up apology note over TV ad

A Tanishq jewellery showroom in Gandhidham town of Gujarats Kutch district put up a note on its door, apologising to Hindus in the district over the brands controversial TV ad, police said on Wednesday. The handwritten note in Gujarati also...

Odd News Roundup: Canada's Halloween is not canceled, but a hockey stick could come in handy

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Canadas Halloween is not canceled, but a hockey stick could come in handyCanadian children can go trick-or-treating on Halloween despite being in the middle of a second wave of COVID-19, the...

Union Cabinet approves Rs 520-crore package under NRLM for J&K and Ladakh

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved a special package of Rs 520 crore for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh under the National Rural Livelihood Mission, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said. Addressin...

US News Roundup: Wildfire threat intensifying across California; Supreme Court allows Trump to wind down census early and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.As more Americans vote early, Trump presses on to IowaWith less than three weeks to go until the U.S. presidential election, President Donald Trump on Wednesday will hold a rally in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020