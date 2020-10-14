Left Menu
Bulgarians told to obey mask rules as daily infections peak

Bulgaria's health minister urged people to respect rules on wearing masks in public transport and buildings and keeping social distance as coronavirus infections hit a new daily peak on Wednesday. Kostadin Angelov scolded Bulgarians and businesses for often ignoring the simple restrictions that were essential if the country is to get through the second wave of coronavirus that has hit many European Union countries.

Bulgaria's health minister urged people to respect rules on wearing masks in public transport and buildings and keeping social distance as coronavirus infections hit a new daily peak on Wednesday.

Kostadin Angelov scolded Bulgarians and businesses for often ignoring the simple restrictions that were essential if the country is to get through the second wave of coronavirus that has hit many European Union countries. "We see that measures for distancing, disinfection and the use of protective masks are not being followed in many places. There will be no compromises - the measures are very simple," Angelov said in a statement.

Angelov said the country does not plan to impose new restrictions or close schools and shops and ban inter-city travel like in the spring despite a steep rise in new infections in the past week. On Wednesday, Bulgaria registered 784 new coronavirus cases, its highest daily tally since the pandemic started in March.

The country now has 25,774 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 923 deaths. A total of 1,307 people are hospitalised and 63 are in intensive care, data from the coronavirus information platform showed.

