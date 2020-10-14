U.S. border encounters tick up in September -source

The number of migrants U.S. authorities encountered at the border with Mexico ticked up to around 57,000 in September, a source with knowledge of the data said. Irregular immigration into the United States has gradually recovered since collapsing to historic lows in April as the coronavirus pandemic hit. In August, U.S. Customs and Border Protection registered 48,594 encounters.

Since March, the encounters data includes people expelled under a public health provision linked to the pandemic, as well as apprehensions based on immigration status. The data also includes people who present themselves at border crossings seeking refuge. Acting CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan is due to announce fiscal year 2020 border enforcement statistics later on Wednesday.