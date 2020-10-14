Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. border encounters tick up in September -source

In August, U.S. Customs and Border Protection registered 48,594 encounters. Since March, the encounters data includes people expelled under a public health provision linked to the pandemic, as well as apprehensions based on immigration status. The data also includes people who present themselves at border crossings seeking refuge.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 14-10-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 19:13 IST
U.S. border encounters tick up in September -source

The number of migrants U.S. authorities encountered at the border with Mexico ticked up to around 57,000 in September, a source with knowledge of the data said. Irregular immigration into the United States has gradually recovered since collapsing to historic lows in April as the coronavirus pandemic hit. In August, U.S. Customs and Border Protection registered 48,594 encounters.

Since March, the encounters data includes people expelled under a public health provision linked to the pandemic, as well as apprehensions based on immigration status. The data also includes people who present themselves at border crossings seeking refuge. Acting CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan is due to announce fiscal year 2020 border enforcement statistics later on Wednesday.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Cabinet apprised of MoU for cooperation in groundwater management

The Union Cabinet was apprised of a memorandum of understanding MoU signed by the Central Ground Water Board CGWB to promote cooperation in surface and groundwater training, education and research to achieve water security for agricultural,...

Abject inaction of BJP-led government in Haryana prime cause for Delhi's pollution: AAP

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and national spokesperson Raghav Chadha on Wednesday claimed that the abject inaction of BJP-led government in neighbouring Haryana is a prime cause for Delhis increasing pollution. He further claimed that des...

Gonda:Acid attack victim shifted to Lucknow hospital for treatment

One of the three minor sisters injured in an acid attack here was referred to a Lucknow hospital on Wednesday as traders downed shutters demanding an impartial probe into the incident. The incident had taken place on Tuesday while the Dalit...

Erdogan set to unveil total size of Black Sea gas find

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he will announce the total size of gas reserves found in the countrys largest-ever discovery when he visits a drill ship in the Black Sea on Saturday. In August, Erdogan hailed the discover...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020