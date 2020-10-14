Left Menu
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

* The Czech government approved a relief plan for restaurants and businesses hit by a spate of new closures and restrictions.

European nations are extending restrictions well beyond social life to close schools, cancel surgeries and enlist legions of student medics as overwhelmed authorities face their nightmare scenario of a COVID-19 resurgence at the onset of winter.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see MacroVitals for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* British Prime Minister Boris Johnson resisted a short lockdown for all of England but said he ruled nothing out. * Northern Ireland will impose the strictest restrictions seen in the United Kingdom since early summer, and Wales will ban entry from people living in areas with high infection rates in the rest of Britain.

* Germany ordered an additional 6 million doses of flu vaccine so as many people as possible can get a jab to reduce the risk of simultaneous influenza and COVID-19 outbreaks. * Poland is ramping up training for nurses and could consider setting up military field hospitals for coronavirus patients.

* The Spanish region of Catalonia ordered bars and restaurants to close for 15 days from Thursday night onwards and limited the numbers of people allowed in shops. * The Czech government approved a relief plan for restaurants and businesses hit by a spate of new closures and restrictions.

AMERICAS * The United States has room to provide further fiscal support to its economy, which would have a positive impact on its long-term growth prospects, International Monetary Fund said.

* Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Republican-led U.S. Senate would vote on a scaled-down economic relief bill of the type Democrats have rejected as they hold out for trillions in aid. * Mexico plans to vaccinate more than 116 million people, or roughly 90% of its population, by the end of 2021.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Several coronavirus clusters have emerged in Australia's two most populous states, officials said, prompting the biggest, New South Wales, to delay easing some restrictions.

* Malaysia's royal palace has postponed all meetings for two weeks because of new curbs, a palace official said, likely putting off a decision on a bid by opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim to form a new government. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan urged the parliament to act to curb the influence of medical associations and other institutions that have criticised the government's response to the pandemic. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Russia has granted regulatory approval to a second COVID-19 vaccine, according to its register of authorised medicines. * Eli Lilly & Co said that other trials of its experimental COVID-19 antibody drug will continue apace after it paused one ongoing trial of the drug, citing safety concerns.

* Countries are turning to faster, cheaper but less accurate tests to avoid the delays and shortages that have plagued efforts to diagnose and trace those infected quickly. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* U.S. economic data since May has been "surprisingly strong", though it will still take perhaps another year for output to claw back to its pre-pandemic peak, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida said. * The head of the International Monetary Fund warned that halting spending aimed at containing the pandemic and mitigating its economic consequences could have serious consequences for the global economy.

* The World Bank approved $12 billion in new funding for developing countries to finance the purchase and distribution of vaccines, tests and treatments, while the G20 is poised to extend a multi-billion-dollar debt freeze for the world's poorest nations. (Compiled by Linda Pasquini and Milla Nissi; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Gareth Jones)

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

