Britain mulls tighter lockdowns on northern England

Britain mulls tighter lockdowns on northern EnglandReuters | London | Updated: 15-10-2020 12:03 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 11:58 IST
Tighter COVID-19 lockdowns could be imposed on more parts of northern England by the British government on Thursday and Health Secretary Matt Hancock will address parliament, a minister said.
Asked on Sky if Manchester and parts of Lancashire would be placed into tier three, the highest level of local lockdown, junior business minister Nadhim Zahawi said:
"Well, as I say, I'm not going to speculate. Matt Hancock is going to make a statement to parliament as to where we are at but you can clearly see the numbers."
