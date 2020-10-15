Left Menu
Development News Edition

Czechs seek more patient capacity as COVID-19 infections soar

A Foreign Ministry spokeswoman told news website novinky.cz that Prague had an agreement with neighbouring Germany to use some of its healthcare capacity if needed. Bavaria will take some Czech patients into its intensive care units, state Premier Markus Soeder said.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 15-10-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 21:07 IST
Czechs seek more patient capacity as COVID-19 infections soar
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Twitter(@WHO)

The Czech Republic will start building capacity for COVID-19 patients outside of hospitals, officials said on Thursday, as the country faces the fastest rate of infections in Europe. Coronavirus cases have nearly doubled in October alone to a total of 139,290. The Health Ministry reported 9,544 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, its highest one-day tally.

The central European country has the continent's fastest per capita rise in infections and deaths from the disease, forcing hospitals to scramble to free up space. The Foreign Ministry said it had working agreements with the German states of Bavaria and Saxony in case hospitals get overloaded.

"We hope it will not be necessary but we want to be prepared for everything," Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek told news site idnes.cz. The number of patients needing care has more than doubled since Oct. 4 to 2,678, of whom a fifth need intensive care. COVID-related deaths have climbed to 1,172, up 75% this month.

The head of the Czech Medical Chamber urged doctors who have left to work abroad to return home as the number of infections among healthcare workers rises. The government was also drawing up plans for makeshift hospitals. Interior Minister Jan Hamacek told CTK news agency the army would start building an area for 500 hospital beds at the Letnany fairground in Prague from Saturday.

The army said on Twitter that existing buildings at the site would be used and military medical staff made available. Prime Minister Andrej Babis told reporters earlier that extra capacity was needed and that the state would purchase 4,000 beds from hospital and nursing bed maker LINET.

"We don't have time, the outlook is not good. These numbers are catastrophic," Babis said. A Foreign Ministry spokeswoman told news website novinky.cz that Prague had an agreement with neighbouring Germany to use some of its healthcare capacity if needed.

Bavaria will take some Czech patients into its intensive care units, state Premier Markus Soeder said. Earlier this week, Czech authorities closed restaurants, bars and clubs and shifted schools to distance learning.

The government has also urged people to stay at home as it seeks to avoid a full-scale lockdown.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Indigenous Colombians march to Bogota, demand meeting with president

Some 5,000 indigenous people from southeast Colombia on Thursday set out on foot and in buses to the capital Bogota to protest the governments economic and social policies and demand a meeting with President Ivan Duque.The march, which depa...

Twitter restricts Trump's campaign account from tweeting

Twitter Inc on Thursday temporarily restricted U.S. President Donald Trumps election campaign account from tweeting, saying a video from the account about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Bidens son violated its rules.The video posted ...

2017 London Marathon champ Wanjiru banned 4 years for doping

Former London Marathon winner Daniel Wanjiru of Kenya has been banned for four years for doping. The Athletics Integrity Unit said it was highly likely that Wanjiru used prohibited substances, citing abnormalities in his biological passport...

Manish Shukla murder case: production warrant issued against man lodged in Bihar jail

A court here in West Bengals North 24 Parganas district issued a production warrant against one person lodged in a Bihar jail on a prayer by the CID in connection with the murder of BJP leader Manish Shukla. The court ordered that Subodh Si...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020