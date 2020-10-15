Assam records 769 fresh COVID-19 cases, nine more deaths

Assam reported nine more COVID-19 fatalities, increasing the number of people succumbing to the virus to 843, even as the tally climbed to 1,98,982 with 769 fresh cases, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday. The overall positivity rate in the state stood at 4.68 per cent against total testing of 38,30,571 samples so far.

"Alert ~ 769 #COVID cases detected out of 35,040 tests performed today. Positivity Rate- 2.19%," Sarma said in a tweet. Assam has a total of 28,804 active cases at present, and they are being treated at different hospitals and Covid Care Centres (CCCs), while some are in home isolation.

"Very sad and anguished to inform that 09 more COVID positive patients have succumbed to the disease... My deepest condolences to bereaved families and friends," Sarma said in a tweet. The deaths were reported from Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Charaideo, Tinsukia, Kamrup Metropolitan, Lakhimpur and Sonitpur districts, he said.

The state reported more recoveries than new infections, at 1,263, after registering three consecutive days of higher number of fresh cases. So far, a total of 1,69,332 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from different hospitals and CCCs.