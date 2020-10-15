3,483 new cases take Delhi's COVID-19 tally to 3.21 lakh; total deaths 5,924

The national capital's cumulative COVID-19 caseload rose to 3.21 lakh on Thursday with authorities reporting 3,483 new cases, while 26 fatalities pushed the total number of deaths to 5,924. This is the third consecutive day that the city reported more than 3,000 new cases. It had registered 3,324 cases on Wednesday and 3,036 instances of the viral infection on Tuesday.

Delhi reported 26 deaths on Thursday -- the lowest since September 25, when 24 people died of the infection. The fatality count was 44 on Wednesday, 45 on Tuesday, 40 on Monday, 29 on Sunday and 48 on Saturday. Of the total cases reported in Delhi so far, 2,92,502 have either recovered, been discharged or migrated out.

As many as 55,891 tests were conducted to detect COVID-19 infection on Wednesday, of which 13,985 were RT-PCR tests and 41,906 rapid antigen tests. A total of 38,27,164 tests have been conducted in the national capital so far -- 2.01 lakh tests per million population. The case positivity rate during the last 24 hours was 6.23 per cent while the cumulative positivity rate was 8.38 per cent. The average death rate for the last 10 days stands at 1.34 per cent.

The number of active cases in the city on Thursday was 22,605, of which 12,810 are under home isolation. Of the 16,109 hospital beds in the city, 11,000 are unoccupied. The number of COVID-19 containment zones in the city stood at 2,727.