Left Menu
Development News Edition

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct. 16

Headlines Remdesivir has little effect on COVID-19 mortality, WHO study says https://on.ft.com/3o3mh0j Johnson ready to force Brexit crisis with no-deal ultimatum https://on.ft.com/2IAkZtj Marston's to cut 2,150 jobs after UK clampdown on hospitality sector https://on.ft.com/2H6D6pV Overview Gilead Sciences Inc's remdesivir has no substantial effect on a patient's chances of survival, a clinical trial by the World Health Organization has found.

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2020 06:20 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 06:20 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct. 16

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Remdesivir has little effect on COVID-19 mortality, WHO study says https://on.ft.com/3o3mh0j Johnson ready to force Brexit crisis with no-deal ultimatum https://on.ft.com/2IAkZtj

Marston's to cut 2,150 jobs after UK clampdown on hospitality sector https://on.ft.com/2H6D6pV Overview

Gilead Sciences Inc's remdesivir has no substantial effect on a patient's chances of survival, a clinical trial by the World Health Organization has found. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson might try to force Brexit trade talks to a moment of crisis on Friday, as he was "disappointed" with the outcome of a recent European Council meeting, and amid claims that Brussels is dragging its feet by insisting that future concessions must come from the British side. Pub operator Marston's, is to cut 2,150 furloughed jobs after a swath of new government restrictions designed to curb the spread of coronavirus caused sales to slump.

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Zohra Begum Kazi: Google honors Florence Nightingale of Dhaka on her 108th birthday

Egyptian designer tailors clothing brand for people with disabilities

LG expands its free content streaming service to OLED and NanoCell TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

In split-screen town halls, Trump and Biden squabble over coronavirus response

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Thursday criticized what he called President Donald Trumps panicked response to the coronavirus pandemic, while Trump defended his handling of a crisis that has killed more than 216,000 America...

Rugby-South Africa withdraw from Rugby Championship - SANZAAR

World champions South Africa will not take part in the Rugby Championship, governing body SANZAAR said on Friday, leaving the southern hemisphere championship greatly diminished 16 days before its scheduled start. The annual test tournament...

Trump, Biden go at it -- from a distance -- in town halls Trump

President Donald Trump was evasive Thursday night when pressed if he took a COVID-19 test before his first debate with Democrat Joe Biden as the two men squared off again, in a way, after their scuttled second showdown was replaced by dueli...

Golf-Hatton grabs first round lead at CJ Cup

Englishman Tyrrell Hatton fired four birdies and an eagle in his first nine holes and finished with a seven-under-par 65 to take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the PGA Tours CJ Cup in Las Vegas on Thursday. Starting on the back ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020