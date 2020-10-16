Swiss daily coronavirus cases increases by 3,105 cases, highest daily rise

Swiss daily coronavirus cases increases by 3,105 cases, highest daily riseReuters | Zurich | Updated: 16-10-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 15:56 IST
The number of new coronavirus infections reported in Switzerland has risen by 3,105 cases in a new daily record, data from Switzerland's public health agency showed on Friday.
The agency reported a total of 74,422 confirmed cases in Switzerland and neighbouring principality Liechtenstein. The death toll rose by five people to 1,823.
