Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain puts Lancashire region into highest COVID alert tier

As a second wave of the pandemic mounts, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government has pursued a tiered approach to shut down local regions with surging cases, in the hope it can allow the least-affected areas to remain open to protect the economy. That has sparked anger by some local leaders in northern England who say the government has not offered enough financial support to businesses which are having to close.

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 16:50 IST
Britain puts Lancashire region into highest COVID alert tier

Britain put the area of Lancashire in northwest England into the highest COVID alert level on Friday, meaning it will face the toughest restrictions to curb the spread of the virus, including the closure of pubs.

Cases have surged in the region that is home to towns such as Burnley, Blackburn, Blackpool and Preston, forcing Lancashire into the very high alert level of Tier 3, along with nearby Liverpool and Merseyside. Under terms agreed between the national government in Westminster and local officials, pubs will close unless they are selling substantial food and people have been told not to socialise with anybody indoors that they do not live with.

The change will come into force on Saturday and from Monday betting shops, casinos, bingo halls and soft play areas for children must also close. As a second wave of the pandemic mounts, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government has pursued a tiered approach to shut down local regions with surging cases, in the hope it can allow the least-affected areas to remain open to protect the economy.

That has sparked anger by some local leaders in northern England who say the government has not offered enough financial support to businesses which are having to close. The most powerful mayor in northern England, Andy Burnham, is fighting a move to put his Greater Manchester area into the highest tier unless the government increases its financial support through the winter.

He accused Johnson's government on Thursday of sacrificing the north to protect more affluent areas in the south. The announcement on Lancashire also sparked claims of inconsistency after gyms were told they could stay open there but not in Liverpool, prompting the local mayor to dub the situation a shambles. Gym owners have said they will go bust.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-County teams to vie for two trophies in 2021 after ECB rejig competition

County teams will compete for two first-class trophies in the 2021 season with the County Championship to resume with a group stage format followed by a five-day final for the Bob Willis Trophy, the countrys cricket board ECB announced on F...

BJP booth vice president died in police custody: BJP West Bengal unit

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP booth vice president Madan Ghodai allegedly died in police custody, claimed BJP West Bengal unit on Friday adding that he was beaten mercilessly in custody.Madan Ghodai, BJP booth vice president, died in police cu...

Delhi: Env minister asks officials to prepare report for implementing anti-air pollution campaign

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday directed concerned departments to prepare a ground report for the implementation of the Red light on, gaadi off campaign to curb vehicular pollution. Rai chaired a meeting with the additional c...

6 killed, 3 injured in bomb blast in Afghanistan's Ghor province

At least 6 people were killed and three other suffered injuries in a roadside bomb blast in Ferozkoh city of Ghor province, on Friday. At least six people were killed and three more were wounded in a roadside bomb blast in Ferozkoh city, Gh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020