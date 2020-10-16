Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain changes vaccine rollout measures for COVID and flu

"We are working at pace for the delivery of any potential COVID-19 vaccination programme as quickly as possible, but the scale of what is rolled out and when will depend on a safe, effective vaccine being available," he said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-10-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 18:13 IST
Britain changes vaccine rollout measures for COVID and flu
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Britain said on Friday it had changed its rules around administering and distributing vaccines to make the speedy rollout of any COVID-19 vaccine easier and increase the number of people able to give jabs. The change comes into force after a consultation on the plans, which include giving Britain's medical regulator the ability to grant temporary authorisation for any coronavirus vaccine that meets safety and quality standards but before it has received a full licence.

The new rules also allow more healthcare workers to give COVID-19 and flu vaccines. "These legal changes will help us in doing everything we can to make sure we are ready to roll out a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it has passed clinical trials and undergone rigorous checks by the regulator," health minister Matt Hancock said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday there were some hopeful signs that a vaccine would be secured for COVID-19 but he warned that the country must be realistic because it could not be taken for granted. A report on Thursday said the National Health Service (NHS) was in talks with the British Medical Association (BMA) which represents doctors, and others around mobilising the rollout of a potential COVID-19 vaccine from December, estimating there was around a 50% chance of a vaccine being available at that time.

Asked about the report, a spokesman for the health ministry said there were no certainties in the development, production or timing of a vaccine. "We are working at pace for the delivery of any potential COVID-19 vaccination programme as quickly as possible, but the scale of what is rolled out and when will depend on a safe, effective vaccine being available," he said.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Pleas in SC against HC order upholding validity of 2019 law of Uttarakhand on temples

Two petitions were Thursday filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Uttarakhand High Courts verdict upholding the constitutional validity of a 2019 law which handed over management of several temples, including the famous Char Dham Himal...

Alstom Foundation to support six projects in India

The Alstom Foundation has decided to support six philanthropic projects in India that are focussed on skill development, providing healthcare, rainwater harvesting and nurturing homeless children in the year 2020-21, the French company said...

Delhi records 22 more COVID-19 deaths, taking toll to 5,946; infection tally climbs to 3.24 lakh with 3,428 fresh cases: Authorities.

Delhi records 22 more COVID-19 deaths, taking toll to 5,946 infection tally climbs to 3.24 lakh with 3,428 fresh cases Authorities....

UP aims top slot in ease of doing business ranking

After catapulting itself to the second position, Uttar Pradesh is now eyeing the top slot in the State Business Reform Action Plan BRAP 2019- Ease of Doing Business Ranking, the states Cabinet Minister Sidharth Nath Singh has said. The UP g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020