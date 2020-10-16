Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID research into wormwood gives Bosnian herbalist a boost

Clinical trials are underway in Mexico, with results expected in the next 2-3 months, Peter Seeberger, director of the Max Planck Institute, told Reuters. "Cell studies show that the pure substance artesunate as well as aqueous and ethanolic extracts of one-year-old wormwood act against the coronavirus at the cellular level," he said.

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 18:22 IST
COVID research into wormwood gives Bosnian herbalist a boost

After years of struggling for business in the sunny southeastern corner of Bosnia and Herzegovina, herbalist Petar Mihic's phone hasn't stopped ringing since German scientists discovered that sweet wormwood might help treat COVID-19.

The Max Planck Institute of Colloids and Interfaces in Potsdam conducted a study in cells in May which showed the common herb could help combat the disease that has claimed more than one million lives worldwide. "In recent months, the demand has risen more than ever before. Many people have contacted me from Germany," Mihic told Reuters at his plantation near his hometown of Ljubinje.

There's a long way to go before sweet wormwood, or artemisia annua, is proven to help treat COVID-19. Clinical trials are underway in Mexico, with results expected in the next 2-3 months, Peter Seeberger, director of the Max Planck Institute, told Reuters.

"Cell studies show that the pure substance artesunate as well as aqueous and ethanolic extracts of one-year-old wormwood act against the coronavirus at the cellular level," he said. "The idea is to use these substances from wormwood in the body to block the multiplication of the virus and at the same time make the patient's illness milder."

But with few treatment options, some people and companies are prepared to bet on sweet wormwood before trial results. While Mihic uses traditional techniques to prepare tea and extracts of wormwood to sell on the internet, Bosnia's leading pharmaceutical producer of herbal medicines is planning to launch similar products on a larger scale.

Pharmamed, based in central Bosnia, has conducted its own tests of the herb and is now awaiting approval from the country's scientific institute to go into production, it said. "We will produce tea from sweet wormwood and aqueous and ethanolic extracts, which have so far shown the best effects in treating COVID-19," said Sejla Mehic, Pharmamed's development director. "When the studies are done, we plan to expand the programme to include solid forms (tablets and capsules)."

Also Read: After six months, Germany lifts blanket world travel warning

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St climbs on vaccine hopes, upbeat retail sales data

Wall Street bounced back on Friday after three straight days of losses as Pfizer said it could apply for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate as early as November, while data showed stronger-than-expected retail sales growth last...

Belarus seeks presidential challenger's arrest, threatens to use firearms at protests

Belarus said on Friday it was seeking the arrest of exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya for jeopardising national security, days after she called for a general strike if the president does not yield to protesters demands to qu...

Pleas in SC against HC order upholding validity of 2019 law of Uttarakhand on temples

Two petitions were Thursday filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Uttarakhand High Courts verdict upholding the constitutional validity of a 2019 law which handed over management of several temples, including the famous Char Dham Himal...

Alstom Foundation to support six projects in India

The Alstom Foundation has decided to support six philanthropic projects in India that are focussed on skill development, providing healthcare, rainwater harvesting and nurturing homeless children in the year 2020-21, the French company said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020