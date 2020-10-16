Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK PM Johnson says may have to intervene in Manchester

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-10-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 20:48 IST
UK PM Johnson says may have to intervene in Manchester
Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has resisted a move to put the area in the highest tier unless the government increases its financial support through the winter. Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would need to intervene to save lives in Manchester unless local leaders agree to a move to the highest COVID-19 alert level.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has resisted a move to put the area in the highest tier unless the government increases its financial support through the winter.

"If an agreement cannot be reached, I will need to intervene in order to protect Manchester's hospitals and save the lives of Manchester's residents. But our efforts will be so much more effective if we work together," Johnson said at a news conference.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Biden, Trump blaze U.S. campaign trail as early vote surges with 18 days to go

U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden planned to hit the campaign trail again on Friday with visits to three battleground states, after displaying their sharply contrasting styles in dueling televised town halls. T...

BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for giving ticket to Brajesh Kumar Pandey in Bihar election

Bharatiya Janata Party BJPs Karnataka unit on Friday took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying congratulations for the Oscar deserving performance for giving Bihar election ticket to Brajesh Kumar Pandey, who was charged with raping...

'Navaratri Brahmotsavam' begins at Tirumala sans devotees

Tirupati Andhra Pradesh, Oct 16 PTI Amid strictadherence to COVID-19 precautions, the annual NavaratriBrahmotsavam of Lord Venkateswara shrine at nearby Tirumalabegan on FridayIn view of the coronavirus pandemic-induced situation,the Tiruma...

J-K Service Selection Board cautions aspirants against fake notice circulated on social media

The Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board SSB on Friday cautioned job aspirants against a fake notice being circulated on social media regarding admit cards for an examination to the posts of panchayat accounts assistant. The board said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020