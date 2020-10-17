Left Menu
Development News Edition

'One-der-ful': Australia's coronavirus hotspot records single case

Australia's coronavirus hotspot of Victoria recorded a single case of the disease on Saturday - the lowest daily number since early June - and no deaths, with the state's top health official saying the figures were "one-der-ful". Victoria's capital Melbourne, which has been the epicentre of the country's COVID-19 outbreak, is in its third month of a stringent lockdown and Premier Daniel Andrews is due to update plans to ease restrictions across the state on Sunday.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 17-10-2020 10:03 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 09:17 IST
'One-der-ful': Australia's coronavirus hotspot records single case
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Twitter(@WHO)

Australia's coronavirus hotspot of Victoria recorded a single case of the disease on Saturday - the lowest daily number since early June - and no deaths, with the state's top health official saying the figures were "one-der-ful".

Victoria's capital Melbourne, which has been the epicentre of the country's COVID-19 outbreak, is in its third month of a stringent lockdown and Premier Daniel Andrews is due to update plans to ease restrictions across the state on Sunday. "We live in hope," Brett Sutton, Victoria's chief health officer, said at a televised news conference. Earlier, when the coronavirus numbers were released, he said on his Twitter account: "One. One-der-ful."

The federal government has been increasingly putting pressure on Andrews to reopen the city and the state, with Health Minister Greg Hunt saying on Twitter on Saturday that it was time to ease. "The epidemiological conditions for a Covid Safe reopening of hospitality, movement & family reunions among others, have now been firmly met," Hunt said.

But Andrews, whose Labor Party government is in opposition to the conservative Liberal Party at the helm of the federal government, said he would not get pressured. "No one should be suggesting that .. (we) are keeping the restrictions on any longer than they need to be," Andrews told the news conference. "We aren't going to risk everything that Victorians have sacrificed." Victoria state officials have said they would ease restrictions when the average for new daily cases over a two-week window falls below five. On Saturday, the 14-day day rolling case average was 8.1, down from 8.7 in the previous day.

In neighbouring New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, there were seven new cases of COVID-19, five of which locally acquired and most linked to an outbreak at a childcare centre. Meanwhile, 17 travellers of the hundreds who flew from New Zealand to Sydney as part of a new trans-Tasman travel bubble, travelled later to Melbourne, which is not part of the bubble, and were being sought by health authorities, officials in Victoria said.

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros; COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients and more

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment News Roundup: Shares in K-pop group BTS' management label Big Hit drop after debut; Bands from 1980s and 90s stream hits to make up for lost live earnings and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Bands from 1980s and 90s stream hits to make up for lost live earningsPop acts from the 1980s and 1990s including Right Said Fred, Paul Young and Toyah, whose income from live perf...

Collective call to appeal Hindi audience: Raghava Lawrence on changing 'Kanchana' to 'Laxmmi Bomb'

Director&#160;Raghava Lawrence says the decision to name the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Kanchana as Laxmmi Bomb was a collective creative call to appeal to a wider audience and be more in sync with the movie. The remake of the 2011 Tami...

Science News Roundup: Japan eyes satellite research for disputed islets in the East China Sea; Remdesivir questioned by WHO trial

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Japan eyes satellite research for disputed islets in the East China SeaJapan is looking into using satellite images to further research on the natural environment of islets in the East C...

Apparel exports on path of V-shaped recovery: AEPC

Apparel exports logged double-digit growth in September, which indicates the segment is on course to a V-shaped recovery, apparel exporters body AEPC on saturday said. Apparel Export Promotion Council AEPC Chairman A Sakthivel said appa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020