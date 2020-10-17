Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's active COVID-19 caseload drops below 8 lakh after one-and-half months

Maharashtra is still reporting a very high number of new cases with more than 11,000 infections, followed by Karnataka and Kerala with more than 7,000 cases each, it stated. A total of 837 case fatalities have been reported in a span of 24 hours.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2020 11:45 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 11:34 IST
India's active COVID-19 caseload drops below 8 lakh after one-and-half months
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India's active COVID-19 caseload fell below eight lakh for the first time in one-and-a-half months and account for merely 10.70 percent of the total cases, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday. There are 7,95,087 active cases of coronavirus infection as of date.

The active caseload was below the 8 lakh mark (7,85,996) last on September 1, the ministry said. "With a high number of COVID-19 patients recovering every day, India's steady trend of registering dipping active cases continues," it underlined.

The total recoveries have surged to 65,24,595 and exceed active infections by 57,29,508. A total of 70,816 patients have recovered and discharged in a span of 24 hours whereas 62,212 new COVID-19 cases were reported during the same period, according to data updated by the ministry at 8 am.

The national recovery rate has further risen to 87.78 percent. Enhanced countrywide medical infrastructure, implementation of the Centre's standard treatment protocol by states and union territories, and total dedication and commitment of doctors, paramedics, and frontline workers have led to a persistent increase in the number of total recoveries with a commensurate dip in the fatality rate, the ministry underscored.

"India is the only country with the highest recoveries and continues to have one of the lowest fatality rates globally. The case fatality rate as of date stands at 1.52 percent. These have in tandem resulted in the consistent slide in the active cases," the ministry highlighted. It said that 78 percent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and UTs -- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha.

Seventy-nine percent of the 62,212 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in a span of 24 hours are from 10 States and UTs -- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha, the ministry said. Maharashtra is still reporting a very high number of new cases with more than 11,000 infections, followed by Karnataka and Kerala with more than 7,000 cases each, it stated.

A total of 837 case fatalities have been reported in a span of 24 hours. Of these, nearly 82 percent are concentrated in 10 states and UTs -- Maharashtra, Karnataka, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Kerala. Maharashtra has reported the maximum single-day deaths (306 deaths).

Maharashtra contributes more than 13,000 to the single-day recoveries, followed by Karnataka with more than 8,000 recoveries. The Centre continues to support the state and UT governments in the collective fight against the global pandemic. The Ministry of Health has deputed high-level central teams to Kerala, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and West Bengal as these states have been reporting a surge in the number of new COVID-19 cases in the recent days.

The teams will support the state efforts towards strengthening containment, surveillance, testing, infection prevention and control measures, and efficient clinical management of the positive cases. The central teams shall also guide in effectively managing the challenges related to timely diagnosis and follow up.

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros; COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients and more

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Feds to execute woman who killed victim, cut baby from womb

A woman convicted of fatally strangling a pregnant woman, cutting her body open and kidnapping her baby is scheduled to be the first female inmate put to death by the US government in more than six decades, the Justice Department said Frida...

BJP leader shot dead in UP ahead of assembly bypoll, 3 detained

A local BJP leader was shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Ferozabad district of Uttar Pradesh ahead of the November 3 assembly bypoll in the area, following which police have detained three people for questioning, an officer said on Satu...

US deported Venezuelans through third country despite risks

The Trump administration stealthily deported an unknown number of Venezuelans through a third country, possibly violating US laws and undermining US warnings about the socialist governments human rights record, according to the top Democrat...

Austrian foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19 after EU meeting

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg has tested positive for the coronavirus and might have caught it at a meeting with his European Union counterparts on Monday, a spokeswoman for his ministry said on Saturday.As a precautionar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020