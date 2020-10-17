48 new COVID-19 cases in Ladakh; 151 patients cured

Forty-eight more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Ladakh, taking the total virus caseload in the Union Territory to 5,441, officials said on Saturday. They said 151 more patients have been cured of the infection bringing down the number of active cases in the region to 915 -- 738 in Leh district and 177 in Kargil district.

Ladakh has recorded a total of 65 COVID-19-related deaths, while 4,461 patients have so far recovered. Of the 48 new cases, 40 people tested positive in Leh and eight others in Kargil district, they said.

A total of 123 patients were discharged in Leh and another 28 in Kargil after successful treatment, they said.