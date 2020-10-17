Left Menu
Development News Edition

10,259 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 250 deaths

There are 1,85,270 active patients in the state now. Mumbai city reported 1,791 new cases during the day, which pushed its overall case count to 2,40,335, while its death toll rose to 9,739 with 47 new fatalities. Pune city added 417 COVID-19 cases, raising its case tally to 1,67,823, while 22 deaths took the toll to 3,888. The state has so far conducted 80,69,100 tests.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-10-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 22:18 IST
10,259 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 250 deaths

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Saturday increased to 15,86,321 with 10,259 new cases, said a health official. The state also reported 250 deaths, taking its death toll to 41,965, he said.

A total of 14,238 patients were discharged after treatment, taking the tally of recovered people to 13,58,606. There are 1,85,270 active patients in the state now.

Mumbai city reported 1,791 new cases during the day, which pushed its overall case count to 2,40,335, while its death toll rose to 9,739 with 47 new fatalities. Pune city added 417 COVID-19 cases, raising its case tally to 1,67,823, while 22 deaths took the toll to 3,888.

The state has so far conducted 80,69,100 tests. Out of 250 deaths reported on Saturday, 152 took place in the last 48 hours, while 47 deaths had taken place in the past one week.

Another 51 deaths had taken place more than a week ago, the health official said. The Mumbai division, which consists of Mumbai city and satellite towns, reported 3,410 new cases, raising its total case count to 5,50,249. A total of 17,234 people have died so far in the region, the official said.

The number of cases in the Pune division stood at 4,08,351 and death toll at 9,176, the official said. Nashik division's cumulative case tally stood at 2,12,921 and death toll at 4,088, he said.

Kolhapur division has reported 1,04,924 cases and 3,473 deaths till now, while Aurangabad division's case tally stood at 58,623 and death count at 1,494. Latur division has reported 65,218 cases until now and 1,876 fatalities.

Akola division has recorded 49,105 cases while 1,162 people have succumbed to the infection until now. Nagpur division has recorded 1,34,967 infections and 3,293 fatalities so far, the official informed.

1,963 COVID-19 patients from outside Maharashtra received treatment in the state and 169 such patients have died so far, he said. A total of 23,95,552 people are currently under home quarantine in the state while 23,749 others are placed in institutional quarantine, he added.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 15,86,321, new cases: 10,259, death toll: 41,965, discharged: 13,58,606, active cases: 1,85,270, people tested so far: 80,69,100..

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros; COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Four arrested for gang rape of minor tribal girl in Bastar

Chhattisgarh police have arrested four accused in a case of alleged gang-rape of a minor tribal girl in Bastar. According to the police, around nine months ago, the girl was repeatedly gang-raped by four youths and there was constant pressu...

Nagpur: Man held for raping 12-year-old girl

A man was arrested in Nagpur forallegedly raping a 12-year-old girl after luring her to thecotton fields nearby, police said on SaturdayThe incident happened on Friday afternoon in Nilajvillage when the girl and her brother were grazing goa...

IMA scam case: CBI files supplementary chargesheet against 28 accused in Bengaluru court

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI filed a supplementary chargesheet against 28 accused including the Managing Director and CEO of a Bengaluru-based private company in connection with IMA scam case in the designated court here. The sup...

Europe crosses 150,000 daily coronavirus cases mark, a week after reporting 100,000 daily cases

Europe surpassed 150,000 daily coronavirus cases on Friday just a week after reporting 100,000 cases for the first time, according to Reuters tally, with countries such as France, Germany reporting record daily numbers of infections this we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020