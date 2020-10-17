Trump shows new determination to minimise virus

Left Menu
In the week since he emerged from coronavirus isolation, President Donald Trump has demonstrated new determination to minimize the threat of the virus that has killed more than 215,000 Americans and complicated his chances of winning another four years in the White House.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-10-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 22:51 IST
The US economy is still roughly 11 million jobs short of recovering all 22 million jobs that were lost when the pandemic struck in early spring. Image Credit: ANI

On Friday the president told supporters at an event in Fort Myers, Florida that the nation is "rounding the turn" on the virus. In the past week, he has spread misinformation about the virus, undercut the nation's leading infectious disease expert and kept up his practise of shunning mask use. The effort to diminish the virus has gone into overdrive as Democrats try to frame the race for the White House as a referendum on Trump's handling of the worst U.S. public health crisis in over a century.

The US economy is still roughly 11 million jobs short of recovering all 22 million jobs that were lost when the pandemic struck in early spring. The nation averaged more than 50,000 new coronavirus cases per day over the past week. National and battleground public opinion polls suggest that Trump faces stiff headwinds in his bid for a second term. At his NBC News town hall on Thursday night, Trump was asked whether he should have known better than to announce his nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court with a Rose Garden ceremony and indoor reception where few guests wore masks and social distancing was nonexistent.

He responded by incorrectly citing a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study to falsely suggest that mask-wearing doesn't mitigate the spread of the virus. The study did not say that.

