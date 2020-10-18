Mainland China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases vs 13 a day earlier
China reported 13 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Oct. 17, the same as a day earlier, the health commission said on Sunday. As of Saturday, mainland China had 85,672 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said.Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 18-10-2020 06:54 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 06:54 IST
China reported 13 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Oct. 17, the same as a day earlier, the health commission said on Sunday. All of the new infections were imported, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.
China reported 34 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 11 a day earlier. As of Saturday, mainland China had 85,672 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll stands at 4,634.