Left Menu
Development News Edition

Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech to begin trial of intranasal COVID-19 vaccine soon - minister

Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech are expected to pursue late stage clinical trials of intranasal COVID-19 vaccines in the coming months once they receive regulatory approval, India's health minister said on Sunday.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 20:45 IST
Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech to begin trial of intranasal COVID-19 vaccine soon - minister
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech are expected to pursue late stage clinical trials of intranasal COVID-19 vaccines in the coming months once they receive regulatory approval, India's health minister said on Sunday. Dr Harsh Vardhan said the late stage trial generally involves thousands of participants, sometimes 30,000 to 40,000.

Of the vaccines currently in Phase 3 trials, all are administered by injection, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). On Saturday, India's Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said they have received renewed approval to conduct late-stage clinical trials in India of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine.

India's coronavirus infections rose by another 61,871 over the past 24 hours, data released on Sunday showed, although the health ministry said it is seeing a trend of steadily declining active cases. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said it will revisit its protocol for COVID-19 treatment after the WHO found some of the commonly used drugs, including remdesivir, had little or no impact on a patient's chances of surviving, local media reported earlier on Sunday.

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Health News Roundup: Daily coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record 8,114; Austria reports record daily COVID-19 infections, but still below 2,000 and more

Oppo teases F17 Pro Diwali Edition in Matte Gold color

NASA taps Intuitive Machines to deliver water-measuring payload on Moon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

People protest felling of 10,000 trees for Dehradun airport expansion

Several hundred people gathered outside the Jolly Grant Airport here on Sunday to protest the proposed felling of over 10,000 trees for the expansion of Dehradun Airport into International Airport. The state government has sought approval t...

Was in favour of abrogation of Article 370 even when I was in CWC: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday said that even when he was a member of the Congress Working Committee, he was in favour of the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Prime Minister Narendra Modi abrogat...

Senior PLO official Erekat taken to hospital after COVID-19 condition worsens

Chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Israel on Sunday for treatment of a worsening case of COVID-19, the Palestine Liberation Organization said. Witnesses said Erekat, 65, was on a stretcher when ...

Nadda to visit North Bengal on Monday, address party workers

BJP national president J P Nadda will visit Siliguri in North Bengal on Monday to take stock of organisational matters, ahead of 2021 Assembly elections, party sources said. Both Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Nadda have addressed severa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020