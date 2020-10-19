Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy unveils new COVID-19 restrictions as daily infections climb

Authorities had managed to get contagion largely under control by the summer thanks to a rigid two-month nationwide lockdown, but as a second wave has emerged they have ordered new measures, including mandatory mask wearing in public and restrictions on public gatherings and restaurants. COVID-related deaths on Sunday increased to 69, up from 47 the day before, the ministry said - far fewer than at the height of the pandemic in Italy in March and April, when daily fatalities peaked at more than 900.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 19-10-2020 02:30 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 02:24 IST
Italy unveils new COVID-19 restrictions as daily infections climb
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte gave mayors the power to shut public squares from 9 p.m. to halt gatherings as he unveiled a further package of measures on Sunday to try to halt a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases. As daily cases in Italy hit a new record 11,705 on Sunday, Conte said the situation had become critical but his government has been determined to avoid a repeat of the lockdown imposed at the start of the crisis in March.

"The situation is critical. The government is there but everyone must do their part," he told a news conference. As well as ordering betting shops to close from 9 p.m. and halting amateur sporting competitions and local fairs, he said the government would consider closing gyms and swimming pools after further checks on security protocols this week.

Italy was the first country in Europe to be hit hard by COVID-19 and has the second-highest death toll in the region after Britain, with 36,543 fatalities since the outbreak flared in February, according to official figures. Authorities had managed to get contagion largely under control by the summer thanks to a rigid two-month nationwide lockdown, but as a second wave has emerged they have ordered new measures, including mandatory mask wearing in public and restrictions on public gatherings and restaurants.

COVID-related deaths on Sunday increased to 69, up from 47 the day before, the ministry said - far fewer than at the height of the pandemic in Italy in March and April, when daily fatalities peaked at more than 900. The government will increase smart working in the public administration and is asking high schools to adopt staggered timetables to avoid congestion on public transport.

Restaurants and other food shop will be allowed to remain open until midnight but will be able to serve only seated customers after 6 p.m. Stricter measures have been already imposed in some of the hardest-hit regions, including Campania around Naples, which has closed schools for two weeks.

As a part of a new 40 billion euros stimulus package the government approved in its 2021 budget, Rome will set up a 4 billion euro fund to compensate companies which have been worst hit by coronavirus restrictions.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

Churchgoers in Dutch 'Bible Belt' defy coronavirus instructions

Entertainment News Roundup: BTS manager Big Hit takes a beating as stock loses more than a fifth; TV executive Roth to step down next year and more

Science News Roundup: Remdesivir questioned by WHO trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Zamalek win away in first leg of Champions League semi-final

Achraf Bencharkis first-half goal earned Egyptian side Zamalek a 1-0 win over Moroccan hosts Raja Casablanca in the first leg of their African Champions League semi-final on Sunday. The result boosted Zamalek chances of setting up a clash a...

Lopez Obrador criticizes DEA role in Mexico after ex-army chief's arrest

Mexicos president has criticized the historic role played by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration DEA in his country days after a former Mexican army chief was arrested in Los Angeles on drugs charges at the behest of the DEA. President...

NFL-Jaguars' 27-year-old kicker nails his first regular-season field-goal attempt

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Jon Brown notched a 31-yard field goal in the first quarter of his teams 34-16 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, a play that would scarcely warrant mention if not for it being the first field goal he had ever ...

Britain tells businesses to step up plans for no-deal EU exit

Britain is urging businesses to step up preparations for a no-deal exit from the European Union when transitional arrangements end, telling them in a campaign that time is running out. Talks between Britain and the EU on a trade deal ended ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020