Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 12:38 p.m.

Puducherry adds 108 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 33,247. 12:08 p.m.

SC asks Maharashtra SDMA to take decision on holding of Dusshera procession at historic Nanded gurudwara amid COVID-19 pandemic. 11:09 a.m. Antibodies fade quickly in recovering COVID-19 patients, study finds.

10:53 a.m. For the first time after several weeks, Telangana reported new COVID-19 cases below the thousand mark with 948 fresh infections taking the tally to 2,23,059 while four more deaths pushed the toll to 1,275.

10:05 a.m. India's active COVID-19 cases stand at 7,72,055, while 66,63,608 people have recovered from the disease so far: Government.

10:01 a.m. Single-day rise of 55,722 infections, 579 fatalities pushes India's COVID-19 caseload to 75,50,273, death toll to 1,14,610: Government.

8:41 a.m. Jharkhand reports 385 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths.