Left Menu
Development News Edition

India to be at centre of global healthcare effort with its experience, research talent: Modi

In his virtual keynote address at the Grand Challenges Annual Meeting, Modi said India is now at the forefront of vaccine development for COVID-19 and that some of the vaccine candidates are in advanced stages of the trial. With India's experience and research talent, the country will be at "the centre of global healthcare effort" and will want to help other nations, he said, noting that more than 60 per cent of vaccines used for global immunisation programmes are produced here.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 21:22 IST
India to be at centre of global healthcare effort with its experience, research talent: Modi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Asserting that future will be shaped by societies that invest in science and innovation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday cited India's handling of COVID-19 to state that the country's scientific institutions are its "greatest assets" and have done "wonders" in tackling the disease. In his virtual keynote address at the Grand Challenges Annual Meeting, Modi said India is now at the forefront of vaccine development for COVID-19 and that some of the vaccine candidates are in advanced stages of the trial.

With India's experience and research talent, the country will be at "the centre of global healthcare effort" and will want to help other nations, he said, noting that more than 60 per cent of vaccines used for global immunisation programmes are produced here. India has proven capacity for producing quality medicines and vaccine at low cost, he said.

Speaking of the country's efforts for immunisation of its citizens against COVID-19, he said India is already working on putting a robust vaccine delivery system in place and its digitized network, along with the new digital health ID, will be used to ensure its success. "Today, we are seeing a decline in the number of daily cases and the growth rate of cases. India has one of the highest recovery rates of 88 per cent," Modi said.

"In India, we have a strong and vibrant scientific community. We also have very good scientific institutions. They have been India's greatest assets, especially during the last several few months, while fighting COVID-19. From containment to capacity building, they have achieved wonders," he added. India was one of the first countries to adopt a flexible lockdown when there were only a few hundreds of total cases and also was one of the first to encourage the use of face masks, he noted.

India actively began to work on effective contact-tracing and was one of the earliest to deploy the rapid antigen tests, he said. While stressing that future will be shaped by societies that invest in science and innovation, the prime minister cautioned that this cannot be done in a short-sighted manner and one has to invest in science and innovation well in advance.

That is when we can reap benefits at the right time, he said. "The journey to these innovations must be shaped by collaboration and public participation. Science will never prosper in silos," he said, praising the Grand Challenges programme for understanding this ethos well.

Modi said India's size, scale and diversity have always made the global community "curious", as he pointed out that its population is almost four times of the USA's and many of its states are as populated as many nations in Europe and Asia. "Thanks to people-powered and people-driven approach, India has kept its COVID-19 date rate very low," he said.

It has taken a global pandemic to make us realise yet again the importance of teamwork, he said and highlighted that apart from COVID-19 several communicable and non-communicable have also been impacting people. "We have made many interventions which are contributing to a better healthcare system. Take sanitation. Improved cleanliness. More toilet coverage. Who does this help the most? It helps the poor and underprivileged. It leads to a reduction in diseases," he said.

The country is also running the world's largest health insurance scheme, he added. The 2020 summit, being convened virtually from October 19-21, brings together policymakers and scientific leaders, calling for deepened scientific collaborations in solving global health problems, with great emphasis on COVID-19 with an "India for the World" framing.

The three-day event will feature leaders talks, panel discussions and virtual informal conversations on topics ranging from scientific interventions for fighting the pandemic, managing the pandemic and accelerating the development and implementation of global solutions to combat this pandemic and prevent the next one. Approximately 1600 people from 40 countries are participating in this meeting. It is being co-hosted by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India, the Indian Council of Medical Research and NITI Aayog, along with the Grand Challenges Canada, the United States Agency for International Development and Wellcome.

Grand Challenges India was set up as a partnership of the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2012, and Wellcome also joined the partnership. Grand Challenges India works across a range of health and developmental priorities ranging from agriculture, nutrition, sanitation, maternal and child health to infectious diseases.

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Minister Jitendra Singh asks Britain to explore business opportunities in Northeast

Union Minister Jitendra Singh asked the UK on Monday to explore business opportunities in Indias northeast region, saying the two countries can form a mutually rewarding relationship because of their shared commonalities, including cultural...

AP govt sending 8 speed-boats for rescue work in Hyderabad

The Andhra Pradesh government is sending eight speed-boats and life-jackets to neighboring Telangana for rescue and relief operations in the rain-battered Hyderabad city. The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Response Force personnel are also b...

EU says had "intense and constructive" meeting with UK on withdrawal pact

The European Union and Britain on Monday held intense and constructive talks on implementing the Withdrawal Agreement on the UKs exit from the bloc that showed solutions are there if we put our minds to it, a senior European Commissioner sa...

IFSCA releases framework for regulatory sandbox to tap into innovative fintech solutions

The International Financial Services Centres Authority IFSCA on Monday introduced a framework for regulatory sandbox enabling entities regulated by the watchdog to test their new solutions in a live environment and on a limited set of real ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020