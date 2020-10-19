Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil's Butantan says tests show vaccine by China's Sinovac is safe

An experimental vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech appeared to be safe in providing protection against the COVID-19 disease caused by the new coronavirus, preliminary results of a late stage clinical trial conducted in Brazil showed on Monday. Sinovac is the first drugmaker to disclose late stage trial results, putting China ahead in attempts to develop a coronavirus vaccine to fight against a pandemic that has killed over 1 million people globally.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 19-10-2020 22:15 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 22:11 IST
Brazil's Butantan says tests show vaccine by China's Sinovac is safe
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

An experimental vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech appeared to be safe in providing protection against the COVID-19 disease caused by the new coronavirus, preliminary results of a late stage clinical trial conducted in Brazil showed on Monday.

Sinovac is the first drugmaker to disclose late stage trial results, putting China ahead in attempts to develop a coronavirus vaccine to fight against a pandemic that has killed over 1 million people globally. Sao Paulo's Butantan Institute, one of Brazil's leading biomedical research centers that is carrying out the Phase 3 tests, said the vaccine called Coronavac proved to be safe after its two doses were applied to 9,000 volunteers.

But Butantan director Dimas Covas said data on how effective the vaccine is in protecting people against the new coronavirus will not be released until it has been tested on all of the 15,000 volunteers in expanded trials. Sao Paulo state health secretary Jean Gorinchteyn said the vaccines appeared to produce protective anti-bodies. The state is hoping to obtain regulatory approval for Coronavac by the end of the year to start inoculating its population early in 2021.

Sinovac really needed Brazil as a testing ground since it has been one of the global hotbeds of the virus, although cases are 43% off their peak of nearly 70,000. Brazil has reported more than 5.2 million COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, the world's third most affected country after the United States and India.

AstraZeneca PLC and Oxford University are nearing an analysis of their UK trial. Pfizer Inc has said it could provide an early analysis of its trial this month and Moderna Inc may announce its results in November. Russia's Gamaleya Institute may also provide an analysis of its vaccine in the next month. Pfizer and Moderna were both nearly fully enrolled at last count, with Pfizer's at 38,000 out of 40,000 people as of one week ago and Moderna several hundred people short of the 30,000 people it plans to sign up as of Friday.

Competing candidates developed by AstraZeneca Plc and Johnson & Johnson have had their trials halted in the United States due to safety issues.

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Four dead in HP's Chamba as car falls into gorge after collision with SUV

Four people died on the spot in Himachal Pradeshs Chamba district as their car fell into a deep gorge on Monday, police said. The car fell into the nearly 300-metre deep gorge after it was hit by an SUV at Kalhel under the jurisdiction of T...

J&K: 'My town my pride' campaign will lead to better understanding of urban issues, says senior official

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday launched the my town, my pride campaign to provide governance at the doorstep of the people living in urban areas of the union territoryThe two-day programme was launched by Financial Commissio...

Kashmir 1947: A case of Pakistani perfidy

By Raghvendra Singh For Mohammed Ali Jinnah and his newly created Pakistan, it would completely negate his two-nation theory if the princely state of Jammu Kashmir JK decided to opt for India. When Jammu and Kashmir showed reluctance to g...

Adityanath dismisses Homeguards official for corruption

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday ordered the dismissal of a district commandant of Homeguards department on charges of corruption, a state government official said. Working on the zero tolerance policy on corruption, t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020