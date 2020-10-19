Jharkhand Education Minister flown to Chennai for treatment

Jharkhand's Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto, who tested Covid positive on September 28 and has since then been hospitalized, was on Monday flown to Chennai by air ambulance for better treatment. Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Minister for Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Cooperative Badal Patralekh were also present at Ranchi Airport, said a press statement.

The Chief Minister said that Mahto was undergoing treatment at Medica hospital in Ranchi for the past few days, but his condition was not stable. On his request a team of experts doctors from Chennai arrived to treat him and on their advice, he was sent to Chennai.

After testing positive, state Education Minister was admitted at RIMS, but shifted to Medica hospital on October 1. (ANI)