Left Menu
Development News Edition

Slide in COVID-19 active cases in India

The ministry said 587 case fatalities have been reported in a span of 24 hours. Of these, nearly 81 per cent are concentrated in ten states and UTs. The deaths are below 600 for the second consecutive day.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2020 12:24 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 12:19 IST
Slide in COVID-19 active cases in India
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Active cases of COVID-19 in India are less than 10 percent of the total caseload, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease has crossed 67 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 88.63 percent, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. There are 7,48,538 active cases of coronavirus infection as of the date which comprises merely 9.85 percent of the total caseload. "The slide inactive cases is supplemented by an exponential rise in recoveries," the ministry said.

The total recoveries have surged to 67,33,328 and exceed active cases of COVID-19 by 59,84,790 as of date. "India is the only country with the highest recoveries and continues to have one of the lowest fatality rates globally. Today it stands at 1.52 percent," the ministry highlighted. "These have in tandem resulted in the consistent slide in the active cases," it added.

This is the result of collaborative, focussed, and effective action by states and UTs under the Centre's strategy of comprehensive and high countrywide testing, prompt and effective surveillance and tracking, quick hospitalization, and effective adherence to the Standard Treatment Protocol issued by the Centre, it said. This success is a result of selfless service and dedication of doctors, paramedics, frontline workers, and all other COVID-19 warriors across the country, the ministry said.

The number of new coronavirus infections reported in a span of 24 hours in India dropped below 50,000 for the first time in nearly three months, the ministry said. The new cases were 47,703 on July 28. The ministry said 75 percent of the new infections are from 10 States and UTs. Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Kerala contribute more than 5,000 to the new confirmed cases. Also, 78 percent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and UTs. Maharashtra continues to lead with more than 15,000 single day recoveries followed by Karnataka with more than 8,000 recoveries. The ministry said 587 case fatalities have been reported in a span of 24 hours.

Of these, nearly 81 percent are concentrated in ten states and UTs. The deaths are below 600 for the second consecutive day. Maharashtra has reported the maximum single-day deaths (125 deaths). India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 75,97,063 with 46,790 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,15,197 with 587 fatalities being registered in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Malaria-free Bastar Campaign Succeeds with 65% Reduction in Malaria Cases

Raipur, Chattisgarh, India NewsVoir The Malaria-free Bastar campaign is emerging as a huge success in the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh. There has been a decrease of 65.53 in malaria cases in September-2020 as compared to September-2019 in ...

PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 6 pm.

PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 6 pm....

Euro zone bond markets hold ground as EU kicks off issuance

Euro zone bond yields held ground on Tuesday as the first of the European Unions debt sales backing its recovery programmes finally kicked off. All attention will be on the bond sale, part of a funding programme that will eventually be a ga...

What is China's grand strategy, and can it be attained?

Correctly or wrongly, Bonaparte Napoleon is often attributed as saying about China, There lies a sleeping giant. Let him sleep, for when he wakes he will move the world. It is undeniable that China has risen economically, politically and mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020