Left Menu
Development News Edition

14 States report reduction in worm prevalence infection in children: Health Ministry

At least 14 States have reported a reduction in parasitic intestinal worm infection prevalence in children, revealed the latest report on the National Deworming Day (NDD), the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2020 15:08 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 15:08 IST
14 States report reduction in worm prevalence infection in children: Health Ministry
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

At least 14 States have reported a reduction in parasitic intestinal worm infection prevalence in children, revealed the latest report on the National Deworming Day (NDD), the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. Worm prevalence is seen in children, which affects a child's physical growth, causes anemia and undergrowth to them.

In the last round of deworming in the country earlier this year (which was halted due to the COVID pandemic), 11 crore children and adolescents were administered Albendazole tablet across 25 States and UTs. To assess the exact burden of Soil-Transmitted Helminthiases (STH), the health ministry appointed the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) as the nodal agency to coordinate and conduct nationwide baseline STH mapping.

NCDC completed the baseline STH mapping across the country by the end of 2016. The data showed varied prevalence ranging from 12.5 per cent in Madhya Pradesh to 85 per cent in Tamil Nadu. "All 14 States have shown reduction in the follow up survey compared to the baseline prevalence survey and the State of Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Telangana, Tripura, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar have shown substantial reduction in worm prevalence in the STH follow up prevalence survey," it said.

"For example, Chhattisgarh has successfully conducted 10 rounds of NDD till date, and the drop in prevalence has been significant from 74.6 in 2016 to 13.9 in 2018. Similarly, Sikkim, with 9 rounds, has seen reduction from 80.4 in 2015 to 50.9 in 2019; Andhra Pradesh has, however, seen limited reduction from 36 in 2016 to 34.3 in 2019 with a total of 9 rounds. Rajasthan, the State that implemented an annual round only due to low baseline of 21.1 in 2013 has seen significant reduction to the level of less than 1 per cent in 2019 as per the survey," noted the health ministry. The National Deworming Day (NDD), a flagship program of the health ministry, was launched in 2015. It is being implemented as a biannual single day programme through schools and anganwadis.

Albendazole tablet, approved by World Health Organization (WHO), is used for treatment of intestinal worms in children and adolescents as part of Mass Drug Administration (MDA) programmes globally. As per WHO Report on STH published in 2012, in India, there were an estimated 64 per cent children in the age group (1-14 years) at risk of STH. The Centre also informed that in the view of COVID-19 pandemic, as schools and Anganwadis remain closed, frontline health workers are trained to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines while administering Albendazole tablets to children and adolescents (1-19 years) during home visits or through staggered Village Health Sanitation and Nutrition Day (VHSND) based model between August and October 2020. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Yediyurappa will not remain CM for long, his successor will be from north Karnataka: BJP MLA

Indicating a rebellion, senior BJP legislator Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has said that B S Yediyurappa will not remain Chief Minister for long and the high command has decided that his successor will be from the north Karnataka region. The fo...

Punjab Assembly unanimously passes Bills against farm laws

The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed four Bills and adopted a resolution against the Centres farm laws. The Bills were passed after an over five-hour discussion, in which BJP MLAs did not take part. The BJP has two legislat...

UK to begin 'human challenge' trials to speed up COVID-19 vaccine hunt

Around 90 volunteers will be recruited to be exposed to small amounts of the novel coronavirus in a controlled setting for the first stage of human challenge trials to try and speed up the hunt for a viable COVID-19 vaccine, the UK governme...

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode to be delayed, know more on Season 5

The Grand Tour Season 5 may not have an official release date, but that doesnt restrict fans from predicting what they can see next. Fans really need to wait for Season 5 as Season 4 has been put on hold in 2020 following the first special ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020