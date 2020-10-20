Maha: 78 new cases take Amravati COVID-19 count to 15,599

The number of COVID-19cases in Amravati in Maharashtra increased by 78 to reach15,599 on Tuesday while the death toll was 352 after oneperson succumbed, an official said

He said 89 people were discharged during the day,taking the overall count of such cases to 14,159, giving thedistrict a recovery rate of 90.77 per cent

The number of active cases in Amravati is 1,088.