41 more COVID deaths take Delhi's toll to 6,081; infection tally 3.36 lakh

The national capital recorded 41 COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday taking the death toll to 6,081, while 3,579 fresh cases took the infection tally to over 3.36 lakh, authorities said. These fresh cases were detected due to the 56,593 tests conducted the previous day, according to the health bulletin shared by the Delhi Chief Minister's Office on its Twitter handle.

