Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manchester at war as it is dragged into highest COVID-19 Tier in UK

The region of Greater Manchester in northern England remained at war with the central government on Tuesday as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson stepped in to forcibly place it within Tier 3 of the strictest COVID-19 lockdown restrictions from later this week.

PTI | London | Updated: 21-10-2020 00:20 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 23:54 IST
Manchester at war as it is dragged into highest COVID-19 Tier in UK
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The region of Greater Manchester in northern England remained at war with the central government on Tuesday as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson stepped in to forcibly place it within Tier 3 of the strictest COVID-19 lockdown restrictions from later this week. After talks failed over a substantial financial package to support the region's complete temporary shutdown as part of efforts to control the spread of coronavirus, Johnson declared in a briefing from Downing Street that he "bitterly regrets" the move but was left with no choice as Manchester is among the areas of the country bearing the brunt of the second wave of the virus.

"No one wants to be putting these things into effect, but that's why we're also enacting a comprehensive package of support," he said, as he confirmed that pubs, bars and most restaurants will be among the businesses in Greater Manchester to shut shop from midnight on Thursday after Parliament clears the move. "Over the last 10 days, we've tried to get an approach with local leaders in Greater Manchester. Unfortunately agreement wasn't reached. I do regret this as it would have been better, and we would have a better chance of defeating the virus if we work together," he said.

Johnson said the region will get an additional 22 million pounds over and above the Job Support Scheme and Universal Credit, which will top up incomes to 80 per cent of normal levels. Earlier, Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said negotiations to reach an agreement had broken down after government ministers "walked away" from the talks after refusing to offer the 65 million pounds package called for. In an emotionally charged briefing of his own, he told reporters that tighter measures "would be certain to increase levels of poverty, homelessness and hardship" for the region.

"At no point today were we offered enough to protect the poorest people in our communities," he said. The former Opposition Labour Party MP added he was still willing to do a deal with the government "but it cannot be on the terms the government has offered today".

Meanwhile, his message for the public was to follow the government-enforced guidance, which involves a complete business shutdown and ban on mixing of different households. Addressing the people of Greater Manchester, Burnham said: "Please, everybody, observe the law at all times and follow the public health advice. Above all else, please look out for each other, as I know you will." The long-drawn clashes over this issue came as the UK recorded a further 21,330 coronavirus cases and a further 241 deaths within 28 days of a positive test on Tuesday, taking the total death toll closer to 44,000.

The tier-system of medium, high and very high Covid alert levels came into effect across England last week, with different parts of England under varying degrees of movement and gathering restrictions. While Northern Ireland is already under strict measures with a "circuit breaker" lockdown for four weeks starting last Friday, Wales went into its "firebreak" lockdown for two weeks this week and Scotland continues to draw up plans for a three-tier framework of restrictions, similar to England's.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Mainland China reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S., Britain upbeat as trade talks enter new round

The United States and Britain expressed optimism about the prospects of a trade deal on Tuesday as they launched the latest round of talks focused on goods and tariffs. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told a security conference ...

Melania Trump nixes campaign trip due to cough from COVID

Melania Trumps return to the campaign trail will have to wait. The first lady has decided against accompanying President Donald Trump to a campaign rally Tuesday in Erie, Pennsylvania, because of a lingering cough after her bout with COVID-...

U.S. sees British trade deal 'reasonably soon'

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Tuesday he was very pleased with progress in negotiations with Britain over a trade agreement and predicted a deal reasonably soon. The United States and Britain launched negotiations on a...

POLL-Biden leads Trump in Michigan, race statistically even in North Carolina

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden maintained a lead over President Donald Trump in Michigan and the two candidates remained statistically tied in North Carolina, ReutersIpsos opinion polls showed on Tuesday.ReutersIpsos is polling...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020