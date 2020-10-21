Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico warns of coronavirus rebound from big holiday crowds

Authorities have said cemeteries will remain closed, and the government of Mexico City, the country's largest metropolis, warns that tighter coronavirus curbs may be on their way as hospitalizations rise. From a public health standpoint, Mexico's cemeteries "become areas of high risk for contagion" during the annual celebration, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell told reporters on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2020 06:53 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 06:53 IST
Mexico warns of coronavirus rebound from big holiday crowds

Mexico is doubling down on its public health message to avoid big crowds in order to avert a second wave of coronavirus infections as annual festivities approach, including the Day of the Dead, which traditionally draws hundreds of thousands of people nationwide.

The Nov. 1-2 Day of the Dead celebration blends Catholic rituals and the pre-Hispanic belief that the dead return once a year from the underworld as cemeteries and houses shine with bright orange marigold flowers. Authorities have said cemeteries will remain closed, and the government of Mexico City, the country's largest metropolis, warns that tighter coronavirus curbs may be on their way as hospitalizations rise.

From a public health standpoint, Mexico's cemeteries "become areas of high risk for contagion" during the annual celebration, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell told reporters on Tuesday. He added at his nightly news conference that COVID-19 hospitalizations have risen in recent days, reversing a downward trend that began at the end of July. He suggested that faster detection of the virus or growing numbers of infections - or both factors combined - could be responsible.

"We have early signs of an uptick in the pandemic," he said. Some Mexicans lamented not being able to commemorate Day of the Dead.

"Every year we go to see my mother. This is the first since she died that we're not going to go and it's very sad," said 49-year-old Claudia Morales in the municipality of Ocotlan, in the central state of Tlaxcala. A representative from the rural community of Cuaxomulco in Tlaxcala state said authorities there decided not to close the cemetery after public outrage.

Lopez-Gatell said another "high risk opportunity" for infections is the Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe on Dec. 12, when upwards of 3 million pilgrims every year flock to the Catholic basilica in Mexico City to honor the nation's patron saint. Both festivities, along with Christmas, come as the weather is turning colder, which authorities fear could lead to more infections.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

Mainland China reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump campaign's cash holdings drop to $63 mln in September

President Donald Trumps re-election coffers shrank in September as he fell behind Democratic challenger Joe Biden in the campaigns money race, putting him at a disadvantage in the final weeks before the Nov. 3 election. In a financial discl...

Cathay Pacific cuts 8,500 jobs, shutters regional airline

Hong Kong airline Cathay Pacific Airways said Wednesday it would cut 8,500 jobs and shut a regional airline as it grapples with the plunge in air travel due to the pandemic. About 5,300 employees based in Hong Kong and another 600 elsewhere...

Australia's Victoria state paves way for pop up dining as virus cases remain low

Australias most heavily hit coronavirus state of Victoria logged a sixth consecutive day of low single digit new cases on Wednesday, as the state government said it was on track to announce fresh easing measures at the weekend. We do genuin...

Kamala Harris turns 56, Biden says wants to celebrate her next birthday at WH

Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris turned 56 on Tuesday, with the partys presidential nominee Joe Biden greeting her on the big day, saying they would celebrate her next birthday at the White House. Biden took to Twitter t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020