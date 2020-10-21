Left Menu
COVID-19 cases in India climb to 76,51, 107

The number of new coronavirus infections reported in India in a span of 24 hours remained below 60,000 for the third consecutive day, taking India's COVID-19 caseload to 76,51,107, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. It went past  50 lakh on  September 16,  60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 10:19 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 10:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The number of new coronavirus infections reported in India in a span of 24 hours remained below 60,000 for the third consecutive day, taking India's COVID-19 caseload to 76,51,107, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. A total of 54,044 fresh infections were reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,15,914 with 717 fatalities being registered in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A total of 67,95,103 people have recuperated from the disease so far pushing the national recovery rate to 88.81 per cent while the case fatality rate due COVID-19 has dropped to 1.51 per cent. The active cases of coronavirus infection remained below 8 lakh for the fifth consecutive day.

There are 7,40,090 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 9.67 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11. According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 9,72,00,379 samples have been tested up to October 20 with 10,83,608 samples being tested on Tuesday.

