Left Menu
Development News Edition

With cakes, solitary Sabbaths sweetened for older Israelis

“Loneliness brings back the past, and it's hard,” said Weinsten, an 85-year-old Holocaust survivor who lives in the central Israeli town of Yavne. But each week ahead of the Jewish Sabbath, which starts on Friday at sundown, she gets a knock on the door that brightens her day: a home-baked cake delivered by one of thousands of volunteers bringing pastries to older Israelis living alone.

PTI | Yavatmal | Updated: 21-10-2020 13:39 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 13:39 IST
With cakes, solitary Sabbaths sweetened for older Israelis

For thousands of older Israelis like Sara Weinsten, being housebound alone during the country's second nationwide lockdown is difficult and depressing. “Loneliness brings back the past, and it's hard,” said Weinsten, an 85-year-old Holocaust survivor who lives in the central Israeli town of Yavne.

But each week ahead of the Jewish Sabbath, which starts on Friday at sundown, she gets a knock on the door that brightens her day: a home-baked cake delivered by one of thousands of volunteers bringing pastries to older Israelis living alone. "I know that there's someone thinking of me, I'm not alone in the world," she said. “There's someone thinking about sweetening Shabbat.” Israel imposed its second nationwide lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic on Sept. 18, to rein in one of the highest infection rates per capita in the world. The Health Ministry has confirmed more than 300,000 cases of the novel coronavirus, including 2,278 deaths.

“Sweets for the Soul” was started last year, before the pandemic, by a Tel Aviv amateur baker to raise the spirits of those confined to their homes out of health concerns. “I always say that 90 per cent of the world's problems can be solved with a slice of a good cheesecake,” said Itamar Glazer, 28, founder of the weekly initiative.

“I want to create like a worldwide network to relieve loneliness with social interaction and cakes,” he said. At first, the pandemic's arrival in March forced the team to halt cake deliveries out of concern for the safety of older, higher-risk Israelis.

“But what happened is that two weeks after we closed down the project, the elderly started calling us: 'Why did you stop the visits?'” he said. Today, the group delivers over 1,000 cakes a week. Sharon Yaron, 42, has been visiting homes as part of the program. For some people she has visited, economic hardships caused by the pandemic are starting to show.

Some, who were in a better economic situation at the start of the outbreak, are now “calling us, asking 'when will the cake arrive? Is it possible to get more things than just the cake, can you add basic ingredients?'" Yaron said. "This breaks your heart a little.” The small act of baking cake, she said, and spending some time with those home alone “gives them a sense of importance, to lessen the loneliness.”.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Stroll reveals he tested positive for COVID-19 after Eifel GP

Canadian Formula One driver Lance Stroll said on Wednesday he had tested positive for COVID-19 after the Oct. 11 Eifel Grand Prix but was now clear and ready to race in Portugal this coming weekend.The Racing Point driver missed the race at...

J Balvin set to headline 'Fortnite' Halloween concert

Colombian singer J Balvin is set to headline a concert in Fortnite on the eve of Halloween. According to The Hollywood Reporter, termed Fortnitemares, the event -- which will take place annually -- features new gameplay and in-game rewards....

Poland reports new record in daily coronavirus cases

Polands coronavirus infections have doubled in less than three weeks and now exceed 200,000, the health ministry said, as it announced a new daily record of 10,040 cases.Polands lower house of parliament is holding an emergency session on W...

IEX sees 13.2 pc growth in electricity sales in Q2

Indian Energy Exchange IEX on Wednesday said it has recorded a 13.2 per cent rise in electricity sales to 16,486 million units MU in the September quarter, as power demand accelerated and returned to pre-COVID levels. The second quarter wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020