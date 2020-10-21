British science advisor says coronavirus unlikely to be eradicated

British science advisor says coronavirus unlikely to be eradicatedReuters | London | Updated: 21-10-2020 15:08 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 15:08 IST
There is very little chance of the coronavirus being eradicated and so people will have to live with it for "evermore", a British scientist on the government's advisory committee for the pandemic said on Wednesday.
"We are going to have to live with this virus for evermore. There is very little chance that it's going to become eradicated," John Edmunds, a member of Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), told lawmakers.
