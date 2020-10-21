New Swiss coronavirus cases soar to record 5,596

Switzerland's new coronavirus infections almost doubled in a day to a record level, health authorities said on Wednesday.

The public health agency reported https://www.bag.admin.ch/bag/en/home/krankheiten/ausbrueche-epidemien-pandemien/aktuelle-ausbrueche-epidemien/novel-cov/situation-schweiz-und-international.html 5,596 new coronavirus cases, compared to 3,008 on Tuesday. The total confirmed cases in Switzerland and tiny neighbouring principality Liechtenstein jumped to 91,763 and the death toll rose by 11 to 1,856.