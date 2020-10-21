Iran reports highest daily coronavirus infections since Feb - TV

Iran's health ministry on Wednesday reported 5,616 new coronavirus cases for the previous 24 hours, the highest daily number since February, bringing the national tally to 545,286 in the Middle East's hardest-hit country.

Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV that 312 people had died from the disease in the past 24 hours, bringing total fatalities to 31,346. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by Gareth Jones)