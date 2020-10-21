Czech government shuts shops, curbs movement to stem COVID-19 surge

The Czech government on Wednesday ordered most shops and services to close and sought to limit movement to essential trips only to curb Europe's fastest growth in new coronavirus infections.

Health Minister Roman Prymula said the Czech health system would soon reach the limits of its capacity, despite massive increases in the number of beds and curbs on non-essential care, and that hospitals would run short of beds and personnel in November without immediate action. The government, which said food stores, pharmacies and other essential shops and services would remain open, has failed to curb a surge in new infections in recent weeks. The country reported 11,984 new coronavirus cases for Oct. 20, the highest daily tally on record, and newly reported deaths jumped by 106 over the past 24 hours to 1,619.

"The measures, while quite robust and burdensome for the population, are absolutely necessary," Prymula told a news conference. People will still be allowed to shop for food and other essential items, visit family when necessary and will also be allowed to go to the countryside, weekend houses and parks.

Assemblies of more than two people will be banned outside family members and co-workers. Employers were urged to use home working where possible. The measures were due to take effect at 6 a.m. (0400 GMT) on Thursday and last until Nov. 3.

Prymula said measures would be eased as soon as the "R" number measuring how many people get infected on average from each new coronavirus case dropped to 0.8, from the current rate of around 1.36. He said that could be achieved within weeks.