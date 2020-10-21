Left Menu
Development News Edition

Czech government shuts shops, curbs movement to stem COVID-19 surge

The government, which said food stores, pharmacies and other essential shops and services would remain open, has failed to curb a surge in new infections in recent weeks.

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 17:12 IST
Czech government shuts shops, curbs movement to stem COVID-19 surge

The Czech government on Wednesday ordered most shops and services to close and sought to limit movement to essential trips only to curb Europe's fastest growth in new coronavirus infections.

Health Minister Roman Prymula said the Czech health system would soon reach the limits of its capacity, despite massive increases in the number of beds and curbs on non-essential care, and that hospitals would run short of beds and personnel in November without immediate action. The government, which said food stores, pharmacies and other essential shops and services would remain open, has failed to curb a surge in new infections in recent weeks. The country reported 11,984 new coronavirus cases for Oct. 20, the highest daily tally on record, and newly reported deaths jumped by 106 over the past 24 hours to 1,619.

"The measures, while quite robust and burdensome for the population, are absolutely necessary," Prymula told a news conference. People will still be allowed to shop for food and other essential items, visit family when necessary and will also be allowed to go to the countryside, weekend houses and parks.

Assemblies of more than two people will be banned outside family members and co-workers. Employers were urged to use home working where possible. The measures were due to take effect at 6 a.m. (0400 GMT) on Thursday and last until Nov. 3.

Prymula said measures would be eased as soon as the "R" number measuring how many people get infected on average from each new coronavirus case dropped to 0.8, from the current rate of around 1.36. He said that could be achieved within weeks.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil's Bolsonaro says his government will not buy China's Sinovac vaccine

Brazils President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday that his government will not buy Chinas Sinovac vaccine against COVID-19, one day after the health minister said it would be included in the nations immunization program.For sure, we will n...

TEXT-Thai PM says to lift emergency amid protests

Following is a prepared address by Thailands Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha due to be delivered at 7 p.m. 1200 GMT. Speech by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-chaLets de-escalate and let the democratic system work 21 October 2020 My duty as a...

Study reveals high flavanol diet may lead to lower blood pressure

People who consume a diet including flavanol-rich foods and drinks, including tea, apples and berries, could lead to lower blood pressure, according to the first study using objective measures of thousands of UK residents diet. The findings...

Arthritis drug improves survival in critically ill COVID-19 patients: Study

Anti-inflammatory drug tocilizumab has been shown to reduce mortality by 30 per cent among critically ill COVID-19 patients when administered within the first two days of hospitalisation, according to a study led by an Indian-origin researc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020