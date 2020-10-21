Left Menu
Motor racing-Portugal limits attendance for F1 race to 27,500

The director of the circuit said in August around 28,000 tickets had already been sold but warned that fans would not be allowed in if the pandemic worsened. Portugal's coronavirus cases passed 100,000 on Monday, days after tough new measures to contain the disease came into force.

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 21-10-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 17:24 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Sunday's Portuguese Formula One Grand Prix will be limited to 27,500 spectators per day due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the country, the government said on Wednesday. The race, at the Algarve International Circuit near the southern city of Portimao, will be the first grand prix held in Portugal since 1996.

"Since the total capacity (of the circuit) is around 90,000 seats, and given the current epidemiological situation, the authorized capacity for this specific event is 27,500 seats," a government statement said. It added that this would be "distributed by separated stands, with a variable occupancy capacity and divided into sectors of about 800 people".

There would be seating only, with safe spacing and no movement between sectors or stands. The director of the circuit said in August around 28,000 tickets had already been sold but warned that fans would not be allowed in if the pandemic worsened.

Portugal's coronavirus cases passed 100,000 on Monday, days after tough new measures to contain the disease came into force.

