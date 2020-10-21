Left Menu
Development News Edition

After lax summer, hard-hit Belgium again faces COVID "tsunami"

"We are really close to a tsunami" Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke said on Sunday, referring in particular to the situation in Brussels and the French-speaking region Wallonia. Belgian authorities play down comparisons that show Belgium as Europe's worst-hit country, saying its high population density, differing methodologies in collecting death statistics and high testing rates all make such comparisons difficult.

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 19:01 IST
After lax summer, hard-hit Belgium again faces COVID "tsunami"

A lax summer and a fractured political system have left Belgium facing a second COVID-19 wave potentially as serious as the first, with the health minister warning of a "tsunami".

Belgium's more than 10,000 deaths mean the country of 11 million people already has among the world's highest fatality rates per capita. Like other Western European countries, it sharply curbed infections with a severe lockdown before the summer, only to see caseloads rise again sharply in recent weeks as children returned to school and the weather turned colder.

Belgium's infection rate has risen to more than 800 per 100,000 for the past 14 days, placing it second only to the Czech Republic in Europe and at nearly double the rate in France, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control says. "We are really close to a tsunami" Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke said on Sunday, referring in particular to the situation in Brussels and the French-speaking region Wallonia.

Belgian authorities play down comparisons that show Belgium as Europe's worst-hit country, saying its high population density, differing methodologies in collecting death statistics and high testing rates all make such comparisons difficult. Still, virologists point to some missteps and issues specific to the way the country is run. A country divided by language, Belgium gives regions substantial autonomy. It has nine health ministers, making it difficult to agree on measures.

Until early October it had been without a majority government for two years. Amid political bickering, some voices pushed for further opening, and a reshuffle of the national advisory council ousted some more cautious voices. Other countries chose precaution while Belgium ignored warning signs, tweeted Emmanuel Andre, a leading microbiologist.

Virologist Mark Van Ranst says Belgium also opened up too sharply too soon. In July, Belgium loosened rules, letting residents meet up to 15 people per week, although its infection rate was still slightly higher than in France or Spain and around double that in Germany or Italy. Now, Belgians may meet only one person.

"Fifteen people. That was just back to normal life. Awareness of the virus just dropped, but it was an illusion to think the threat had gone," said Van Ranst.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pope endorses same-sex civil unions in new documentary film

Pope Francis endorsed same-sex civil unions for the first time as pope while being interviewed for the feature-length documentary Francesco, which had its premiere at the Rome Film Festival on Wednesday. The papal thumbs up came midway thro...

Theaterisation of armed forces next logical step after appointment of CDS: Army Chief

After the momentous step of appointment of the Chief of Defence Staff CDS, the next logical move in military reforms would be to set up integrated theatre commands to synergise the capabilities of the three services during war and peace, Ch...

Samsung, Japan's KCCS ink MoU to expand private 5G network

Samsung has signed a Memorandum of Understanding MoU with Japans Kyocera Communication Systems KCCS to accelerate private 5G network expansion in the country, the company said on Wednesday.Samsungs private 5G network portfolio is designed t...

Will have no right to remain on Waqf board if proved dishonest in special audit: Amantullah Khan

Former Delhi Waqf Board chairman Amantullah Khan on Wednesday said he would have no right to remain on the board if he was proved to be dishonest in the special audit looking into allegations of irregularities during his previous tenure. Kh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020