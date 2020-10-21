Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU leaders to hold COVID-19 video-conference Oct.29 - officials

The discussion, due to start in the late afternoon, will take place a day after the EU Commission is expected to announce new plans to strengthen coordination among EU states on testing strategies, contact tracing and quarantine length, officials said. The EU's 27 nations fought COVID-19 with different, sometimes contrasting measures, in the first months of the pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 19:01 IST
EU leaders to hold COVID-19 video-conference Oct.29 - officials

European Union leaders will hold a video-conference next week to discuss how to better cooperate against the COVID-19 pandemic as infections rise, two EU officials told Reuters on Wednesday.

The video-conference, to be held on Oct. 29, will be the first of a series of regular discussions that EU leaders have committed to hold, to tackle the pandemic. The discussion, due to start in the late afternoon, will take place a day after the EU Commission is expected to announce new plans to strengthen coordination among EU states on testing strategies, contact tracing and quarantine length, officials said.

The EU's 27 nations fought COVID-19 with different, sometimes contrasting measures, in the first months of the pandemic. The tighter coordination is expected to prevent a repeat of the divisions seen after the first outbreaks. A certain degree of coordination has emerged in recent weeks and months on some issues, such as vaccine procurement and common non-binding criteria to assess the gravity of the epidemic at national level.

But national measures still vary considerably. The length of quarantine for those who have been in contact with sick people had been 14 days across the EU until recently, when some countries began shortening it.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pope endorses same-sex civil unions in new documentary film

Pope Francis endorsed same-sex civil unions for the first time as pope while being interviewed for the feature-length documentary Francesco, which had its premiere at the Rome Film Festival on Wednesday. The papal thumbs up came midway thro...

Theaterisation of armed forces next logical step after appointment of CDS: Army Chief

After the momentous step of appointment of the Chief of Defence Staff CDS, the next logical move in military reforms would be to set up integrated theatre commands to synergise the capabilities of the three services during war and peace, Ch...

Samsung, Japan's KCCS ink MoU to expand private 5G network

Samsung has signed a Memorandum of Understanding MoU with Japans Kyocera Communication Systems KCCS to accelerate private 5G network expansion in the country, the company said on Wednesday.Samsungs private 5G network portfolio is designed t...

Will have no right to remain on Waqf board if proved dishonest in special audit: Amantullah Khan

Former Delhi Waqf Board chairman Amantullah Khan on Wednesday said he would have no right to remain on the board if he was proved to be dishonest in the special audit looking into allegations of irregularities during his previous tenure. Kh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020