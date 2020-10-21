Left Menu
Development News Edition

Czech government shuts shops, curbs movement to stem COVID-19 surge

Health Minister Roman Prymula said the Czech health system would soon reach the limits of its capacity, despite massive increases in the number of beds and curbs on non-essential care, and that hospitals would run short of beds and personnel in November without immediate action. The government said the measures would take effect from Thursday and stay in place at least until Nov. 3.

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 19:27 IST
Czech government shuts shops, curbs movement to stem COVID-19 surge

The Czech government on Wednesday ordered most shops and services to close and sought to limit movement to essential trips only to curb Europe's fastest growth in new coronavirus infections. Health Minister Roman Prymula said the Czech health system would soon reach the limits of its capacity, despite massive increases in the number of beds and curbs on non-essential care, and that hospitals would run short of beds and personnel in November without immediate action.

The government said the measures would take effect from Thursday and stay in place at least until Nov. 3. The country of 10.7 million was one of the more successful in Europe at curbing infections with swift shutdowns during the initial wave of the pandemic in the spring, but has seen the number of cases rise rapidly in recent weeks.

It reported 11,984 new cases for Oct. 20, the highest daily tally. Deaths jumped by 106 over the past 24 hours to 1,619. "The measures, while quite robust and burdensome for the population, are absolutely necessary," Prymula told a news conference.

Food stores, pharmacies and other essential services would remain open. People will still be allowed to visit family when necessary and go to the countryside, weekend houses and parks. Assemblies of more than two people will be banned outside family members and co-workers.

'STAFF EXHAUSTED' Prymula said measures would be eased as soon as the "R" number measuring how many people get infected on average from each new coronavirus case dropped to 0.8, from the current rate of around 1.36.

The new measures are in addition to the closure of schools, bars and restaurants and orders to wear face masks in public. The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals soared to 4,417 by Tuesday, four times the number at the start of the month, leaving hospitals rushing to cancel non-urgent procedures.

"Staff are becoming very exhausted," Prymula said. Prime Minister Andrej Babis said 28 doctors from the U.S. National Guard in Nebraska would arrive to help next week.

Babis has been under pressure from the opposition and independent experts for failing to build a robust tracing system and refusing to re-introduce restrictions when infections started growing in the summer, before a regional election on Oct. 2. "We made errors, probably yes, I can apologise again to all," the prime minister told reporters. "At the moment it looks very bad, but I am convinced that these measures should work."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pope endorses same-sex civil unions in new documentary film

Pope Francis endorsed same-sex civil unions for the first time as pope while being interviewed for the feature-length documentary Francesco, which had its premiere at the Rome Film Festival on Wednesday. The papal thumbs up came midway thro...

Theaterisation of armed forces next logical step after appointment of CDS: Army Chief

After the momentous step of appointment of the Chief of Defence Staff CDS, the next logical move in military reforms would be to set up integrated theatre commands to synergise the capabilities of the three services during war and peace, Ch...

Samsung, Japan's KCCS ink MoU to expand private 5G network

Samsung has signed a Memorandum of Understanding MoU with Japans Kyocera Communication Systems KCCS to accelerate private 5G network expansion in the country, the company said on Wednesday.Samsungs private 5G network portfolio is designed t...

Will have no right to remain on Waqf board if proved dishonest in special audit: Amantullah Khan

Former Delhi Waqf Board chairman Amantullah Khan on Wednesday said he would have no right to remain on the board if he was proved to be dishonest in the special audit looking into allegations of irregularities during his previous tenure. Kh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020