COVID-19 death toll climbs to 1,778 in Rajasthan

Rajasthan recorded 14 more fatalities due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the death toll due to the disease in the state to 1,778, according to a health department bulletin. Of these, 19,185 are under treatment. According to the bulletin, 1,57,960 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from various hospitals of the state till now.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-10-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 19:48 IST
Rajasthan recorded 14 more fatalities due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the death toll due to the disease in the state to 1,778, according to a health department bulletin. The state also reported 1,810 fresh cases of the disease, pushing the total number of people infected with COVID-19 to 1,78,933. Of these, 19,185 are under treatment.

According to the bulletin, 1,57,960 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from various hospitals of the state till now. Jaipur has reported the highest number of deaths due to the coronavirus in the state at 355, followed by Jodhpur (171), Bikaner (132), Ajmer (130), Kota (113), Bharatpur (90), Pali (74), Udaipur (63), Nagaur (53), Alwar (51), Sikar (48), Barmer (33), Dholpur (28), Rajsamand (27) and Banswara and Baran (26 each).

Of the 1,810 fresh cases reported on Wednesday, 349 were in Jaipur, 303 in Jodhpur, 178 in Alwar, 119 in Ajmer, 93 in Sikar, 83 in Bikaner, besides other districts..

