Delhi Health Minister asks ICMR to not remove plasma therapy from COVID-19 national treatment protocol

After an India Council of Medical Research(ICMR) made an announcement that it may remove plasma therapy from COVID-19 national treatment protocol, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain asked the council to not do so.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 21:45 IST
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

After an India Council of Medical Research(ICMR) made an announcement that it may remove plasma therapy from COVID-19 national treatment protocol, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain asked the council to not do so. "Plasma therapy has proved beneficial to more than 2000 people who have availed donations through the Delhi Governments plasma bank. I, myself am a COVID-19 survivor because of plasma. Plasma therapy works and can help COVID patients get another chance at life, so ICMR shouldn't remove it. Even the US has said that it's beneficial," Jain said in a public address.

Notably, ICMR chief while addressing media yesterday said that Convalescent Plasma Therapy may be removed from the national guideline for the treatment of novel coronavirus after an India Council of Medical Research study revealed that it did not help in reducing mortality or slow the progression of Covid-19. Dr Balram Bhargava, Director General of ICMR in a Union health ministry's briefing said: "We are discussing with the national task force on COVID19 management and with the joint monitoring group that may be deleted from the national treatment guidelines on COVID." (ANI)

