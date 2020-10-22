Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO calls to submit original short films to 2nd Health for All Film Festival

The inaugural Health for All Film Festival in 2019/2020 accepted 1,300 short film submissions from more than 110 countries. 

WHO | Updated: 22-10-2020 08:24 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 08:24 IST
WHO calls to submit original short films to 2nd Health for All Film Festival
The inaugural Health for All Film Festival in 2019/2020 accepted 1,300 short film submissions from more than 110 countries.  Image Credit: ANI

The World Health Organization invites independent film-makers, production companies, NGOs, communities, students, and film schools from around the world to submit their original short films to the 2nd Health for All Film Festival.

Launched in 2020, the festival aims to recruit a new generation of film and video innovators to champion global health issues.

The inaugural Health for All Film Festival in 2019/2020 accepted 1,300 short film submissions from more than 110 countries.

"Telling stories is as old as human civilization. It helps us understand our problems and heal ourselves. WHO is proud to announce the second Health for All Film Festival, to cultivate visual storytelling about public health," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. "We look forward to receiving creative entries inspired by WHO's mission to promote health, keep the world safe, and serve the vulnerable."

The competition categories this year will align with WHO's global goals for public health.

Universal health coverage (UHC): films about mental health, non-communicable diseases and other UHC stories linked to communicable diseases not part of emergencies;

Health emergencies: films about health emergencies, such as COVID-19, Ebola, as well as health responses in the context of humanitarian crises and in conflict-affected settings;

Better health and well-being: films about environmental and social determinants of health, such as nutrition, sanitation, pollution, and/or films about health promotion or health education.

For each of these three grand Prix categories, judges will accept short documentaries or fiction films (3 to 8 minutes in length), short videos for social media or animation films (1 to 5 minutes in length).

Three other prizes will be awarded for a student-produced film, a health educational film aimed at youth, and a short video designed exclusively for social media platforms.

Submissions are open from 24 October 2020 to 30 January 2021.

After the close of submissions, critically-acclaimed artists from the film and music industries will review the shortlisted films with WHO experts and recommend winners to WHO's Director-General, who will make the final decision. The jury composition will be announced in by January 2021.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AAP volunteers detained for protest near Goa CM's house

Goa Police detained volunteers of the Aam Aadmi Party who staged a protest near Chief Minister Pramod Sawants residence while alleging that his government was trying to convert the coastal state into a coal hub. Nearly 50 AAP volunteers too...

PicsArt's Design Tools Are Now Available on the Web

- The worlds most downloaded creative editing app now on the web to meet demand from 150M creators and professionals, including millions of paying subscribers NEW DELHI, Oct. 21, 2020 PRNewswire -- PicsArt, one of the worlds largest creativ...

Soccer-Man City keen to extend defender Garcia's contract: Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he hopes to convince defender Eric Garcia to extend his contract after handing the 19-year-old a rare start in Wednesdays 3-1 Champions League victory over Porto. Spain international Garcia is in t...

Delhi's air quality dips, morning walkers irked

Air quality deteriorated in the national capital with the rise of pollutants in the atmosphere on Thursday. The Air Quality Index AQI was recorded at 254 in ITO and 246 in Patparganj, both in the poor category, as per the Delhi Pollution Co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020