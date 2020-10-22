Soccer-Werder players in voluntary quarantine after team mate tests positive

Werder Bremen players and staff have gone into a two-day voluntary quarantine after a team mate tested positive for COVID-19, the club said on Thursday. Werder, who host Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Sunday, will retest everyone again on Friday.

"In order to have more security for the rest of the team and entire staff, all players, coaches and staff will go into a voluntary quarantine at their homes," the club said. "The planned training session for Thursday is cancelled."

While Germany's infection rates are lower than in much of Europe, they have been accelerating. Many Bundesliga clubs, including champions Bayern Munich this week, have recorded positive cases among players. Germany's RKI public health institute said the country must prepare for an uncontrolled spread of the virus.