Cabinet urges to guard against complacency with regards to COVID-19

Mthembu made the call during a briefing on the outcomes of Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 22-10-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 17:13 IST
Cabinet also wished all those infected by the virus, including Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, and his wife Dr May Mkhize, a speedy recovery.  Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Cabinet has urged South Africans to guard against complacency with regards to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and continue to wear their masks to prevent the spread of infections.

"Whilst South Africa has experienced a massive decrease in the transmission and spread of COVID-19 over the past months, the virus remains with us.

"As the country adapts to the 'new normal' of coexisting with COVID-19 and a possible resurgence, Cabinet once again urges all South Africans to continue adhering to the health protocols of wearing masks, practising social distancing and frequently washing hands with water and soap or using an alcohol-based sanitizer," said Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said on Thursday.

Mthembu made the call during a briefing on the outcomes of Wednesday's Cabinet meeting.

"These are the only preventive measures available to protect ourselves, our families and loved ones from contracting COVID-19. Throughout the length and breadth of the world, the masks are an important element of stopping the spread of the virus.

"We once again want to appeal, particularly to our people in townships and informal settlements to wear masks to protect their families, loved ones and communities," said Mthembu.

Cabinet also wished all those infected by the virus, including Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, and his wife Dr May Mkhize, a speedy recovery.

"Cabinet once again wishes to thank all the frontline health workers for their commitment and dedication which led to the increase in the country's COVID-19 recovery rate to over 90% and keeping our fatality rate at 2.6%," said the Minister.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

