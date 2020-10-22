Left Menu
Development News Edition

Moscow expands hospital bed capacity as Russia's COVID-19 death toll passes 25,000

Russia has started opening temporary clinics and repurposing hospitals in the capital to cope with the rising numbers of coronavirus patients, Moscow's deputy mayor said on Thursday, as the nationwide death toll from the virus passed 25,000. Health Minister Mikhail Murashko went into self-isolation after a family member tested positive for the novel coronavirus, news agencies cited one of his aides as saying.

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 18:55 IST
Moscow expands hospital bed capacity as Russia's COVID-19 death toll passes 25,000

Russia has started opening temporary clinics and repurposing hospitals in the capital to cope with the rising numbers of coronavirus patients, Moscow's deputy mayor said on Thursday, as the nationwide death toll from the virus passed 25,000.

Health Minister Mikhail Murashko went into self-isolation after a family member tested positive for the novel coronavirus, news agencies cited one of his aides as saying. New daily infections neared a record high, with authorities reporting 15,971 coronavirus cases, taking the nationwide total to 1,463,306, the fourth highest in the world. President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday no blanket restrictions were planned to combat the spread of the disease.

There were 4,413 new cases in Moscow, the epicentre of Russia's outbreak, and Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said the city was deploying around 50 temporary hospitals with a capacity of about 3,000 beds. "Temporary hospitals were built on the territories of Moscow's largest clinics in the spring and were reserved in case of an unfavourable development of the epidemiological environment," Rakova was cited as saying on website of the mayor's office.

"At the moment, some of them have already started accepting patients with COVID-19." Murashko's aide Alexei Kuznetsov said the health minister was feeling good and would work remotely for the time being.

"The decision about self-isolation has been taken with the aim of protecting the health of the ministry's employees," Kuznetsov said. As a token of the government's gratitude to healthcare workers, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Thursday handed out awards to medics and doctors to thank them for their efforts in the fight against coronavirus.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Huawei Mate 40 series goes official: Specs, price and availability

The Huawei Mate 40 series was launched today alongside a host of other products including the Porsche Design Huawei Watch GT 2, Huawei FreeBuds Studio, Huawei Sound, and Huawei M-Pen 2.The series comprising Huawei Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro and M...

MJ Akbar's defamation suit against journalist to be heard by special MP-MLA court

The defamation case filed by former union minister MJ Akbar against journalist Priya Ramani will continue to be heard by a special court dealing with cases related to lawmakers, directed a Delhi court on Thursday. District and Sessions Judg...

Judge dismisses 1 charge against former cop in Floyd's death

A Minnesota judge has dismissed a third-degree murder charge filed against the former Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee against George Floyds neck, but the more serious second-degree murder charge remains. Hennepin County Dist...

Nitish Kumar is Bhishmapitamah of corruption: Tejashwi

The Mahagathbandhans chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav has upped the ante against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, calling him the Bhishmapitamah of corruption and accusing him of shielding perpetrators. When I come to power, I w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020